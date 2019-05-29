Russia–Africa Economic Conference to Bring Together Key Players of the Business Community

Moscow, May 29. Moscow hosted a meeting of the working group tasked with organizing the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) series of events. The Afreximbank Annual Meetings and the Russia–Africa Economic Conference will be held on 18–22 June in Moscow.

The working group considered organizational matters such as venue preparations, guest and participant transport, invitation campaign progress, and opportunities for holding bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of Afreximbank events. Particular attention was paid to the plans for the business programme of the Russia–Africa Economic Conference, which will be held as part of the Afreximbank Annual Meetings. Alexandra Ogneva, Roscongress Foundation Deputy CEO, Head of International and Regional Cooperation Directorate, and the Russian party’s co-organizer of the Afreximbank events, highlighted the interest expressed by officials, business circles, and the expert community in helping form the business portion of the programme. "Over 10 ministers of finance, trade, and industry from Egypt, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone, special representatives from the African Union and the Eurasian Economic Commission, and heads of international financial institutions have confirmed their participation. The breadth of the business programme is also due in large part to active support from the business communities in Russia and the African continent," - noted Ogneva. The business programme will primarily focus on trade cooperation, export to international markets, investment, mining resource exploration and exploitation, healthcare, education, and transport in the African continent.

Andrey Slepnev, General Director of the Russian Export Center (REC), stressed the importance of saturating the platform's events full of real economic content concerning direct cooperation between Russia and Africa's business circles. Slepnev noted: "Over the course of two days, one platform will bring together representatives of African governing bodies, heads of financial organizations, and business executives. It's very important that the Russian side uses the event’s potential wisely and presents leaders directly responsible for making economic and investment decisions with, not just the achievements of Russian companies, but ready-to-go solutions and ideas for joint projects".

In the interest of convenience, economic conference participants will have access to the Afreximbank AM 2019 app, which will allow them to directly contact and arrange meetings with any delegate who has also enabled this feature.

