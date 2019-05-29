Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Electricity Company Chooses Infortrend to Backup Increasing Critical Data

Press Releases
May 29, 10:00 UTC+3
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announced that Southern Power Corporation, a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity, has installed the EonStor GSe storage solutions for the company's database to enhance data backup & restore capabilities as they continuously improve their quality and services. The easy-to-manage new storage system reduces manpower and operation, thus helping the company save cost by a total of 30% yearly.

Founded in 1994, the state-owned Vietnam Electricity has just celebrated its electricity service to reach level 4, which allows customers to request power services via online platforms from registration to payment. However, the level of services brings more IT complexities, posing challenges to the existing IT infrastructure.

In view of this, Southern Power Corporation chose Infortrend's EonStor GSe 1000 solution to replace its previous systems, and build a SAN system via 8 G fiber channel with 42 units of 10 TB HDDs. The GSe 1000 features high expandability of 4 PB capacity and two sets of modular host board slot, which can easily meet the needs of future data growth. Moreover, the GSe comes with the intuitive EonOne management software that allows users to configure and monitor related tasks on a centralized platform. With Infortrend's solutions, Southern Power now enjoys a modernized data storage system with enhanced capabilities and manageability.

"Refurbishing legacy IT systems can be a headache because it involves countless efforts and unexpected costs. The EonStor Gse series, with its modular design and capacity expandability can lessen our customers' concerns as they go towards digital transformation," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit https://www.infortrend.com/

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

