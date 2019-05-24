Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kehua Crowned Top 3 in the Global Industrial UPS Market According to IHS Markit Report

Press Releases
May 24, 16:00 UTC+3
XIAMEN, China, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd ("Kehua " or "the company"), a leading power solution provider in China, has witnessed a substantial increase in industrial UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) market share. Since 2017, the company has experienced rapid growth reaching third place in the global industrial UPS market, first in Asia and third largest in Latin America, according to a report published by IHS Markit, a global information provider for governments, multi-nationals and small business owners.

"The report marks a significant milestone for the company demonstrating our strong competence in the industrial UPS market," said Joey Chen, General Manager of Overseas Business Department of Kehua. "It is a recognition from the market for our dedication to innovation. We will continue to provide reliable, flexible and responsible services of power solution to our clients."

Ensuring superior adaptability, security and load capacity while retaining a user-friendly operating interface to maintain a high level of reliability and performance in severe working conditions, Kehua industrial UPS series has been widely used in industrial projects, including in the refining and chemical integration project of Zhejiang Petrochemical, which is currently under construction and considered largest-of-its-kind in the world, and the largest purified terephthalic acid (PTA) Manufacturing Base in the world created by Hengli Petrochemical Co.

Since expanding into the fields of transport infrastructure, the company has supported various projects in more than 70 cities, across 100 railway routes and 50 airports, including the Panama Metro, light rail projects in Malaysia, railway projects in Ethiopia, traffic tunnel projects in Sweden and projects relating to Beijing's Capital International Airport and Samoa's Faleolo International Airport.

In addition to participating in projects for events like the Beijing Olympic Games and Shanghai Expo, Kehua has also offered solutions to hospitals as well, aiding in the construction of urban hospitals and a hospital ship in Myanmar, Medical School of Lund University and Surabaya Hospital in Indonesia.

About Kehua

With its 31 years of expertise in the energy market, specializing in Critical Power Supply, Renewable Energy and Data Center, Kehua solutions and products have been serving users in over 100 countries and regions across wide-range of industries including finance, transportation, heavy manufacturing, communications, government, education, medical care and power energy.

