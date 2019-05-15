Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tianjin to host the third World Intelligence Congress to explore smart new era

Press Releases
May 15, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TIANJIN, China, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The third World Intelligence Congress (WIC) will be held in the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality between May 16 and 19. The four-day event themed "Intelligence New Era: Progress, Planning and Opportunity" includes a series of activities such as forums, exhibitions, competitions, and intelligent experiences, and will showcase the city's smart solutions and application scenarios.

The congress will be open to professional visitors for the first two days and open to the general public for the last two, according to the municipal government.

Positioned as a high-level, mainstream, international and unique event, the congress has invited over 300 international guests from 40 countries and regions including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan, who will attend the congress' two main forums and 16 sideline ones.

Five competitions will be held during the WIC, including the World Intelligence Underwater Robot Challenge, the World Intelligence Driving Challenge, the China (Tianjin) Industrial App Innovation & Application Competition 2019 and the China Hualu Cup Open Data Innovation and Application Competition.

Participants can also enjoy intelligent activities such as robot interaction, smart city experience scenes and self-driving car test rides during conferences, exhibitions, and contests.

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=335922

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
3
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
4
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
5
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
6
Press review: Chances for new Putin-Trump talks looking up and SCO to fight terror threat
7
Russian national who transferred about $800,000 to IS detained in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT