Tianjin to host the third World Intelligence Congress to explore smart new era

TIANJIN, China, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The third World Intelligence Congress (WIC) will be held in the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin Municipality between May 16 and 19. The four-day event themed "Intelligence New Era: Progress, Planning and Opportunity" includes a series of activities such as forums, exhibitions, competitions, and intelligent experiences, and will showcase the city's smart solutions and application scenarios.

The congress will be open to professional visitors for the first two days and open to the general public for the last two, according to the municipal government.

Positioned as a high-level, mainstream, international and unique event, the congress has invited over 300 international guests from 40 countries and regions including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan, who will attend the congress' two main forums and 16 sideline ones.

Five competitions will be held during the WIC, including the World Intelligence Underwater Robot Challenge, the World Intelligence Driving Challenge, the China (Tianjin) Industrial App Innovation & Application Competition 2019 and the China Hualu Cup Open Data Innovation and Application Competition.

Participants can also enjoy intelligent activities such as robot interaction, smart city experience scenes and self-driving car test rides during conferences, exhibitions, and contests.

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=335922