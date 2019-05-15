ZOZEN boilers responds to the "Going Green" initiative of the Belt and Road

WUXI, China, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation has come to a successful end. The forum issued the "Going Green" initiative, which applies the idea of sustainable development to the all aspects and processes of construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. The general manager of ZOZEN Mr. Zhang Guoping indicated that ZOZEN would continue to insist on technological innovation in conjunction with green development and achieve a win-win cooperation with overseas enterprises.

The Belt and Road Initiative includes the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st century Maritime Silk Road, the core is taking the infrastructure construction as main line to strengthen all-dimensional connectivity. Nowadays, over 150 countries and international organizations have signed cooperation documents with China, including Russian-speaking countries like Russia, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and others. This offers the opportunity for ZOZEN to expand in the Russian-speaking market.

Russian-speaking countries such as Russia and Turkmenistan are abundant in natural gas resources, which means there is a high demand for gas-fired boilers from enterprises in these regions. Benefiting from the Belt and Road Initiative, ZOZEN gas-fired steam boilers and hot water boilers are widely preferred due to advantages such as high efficiency and low emission.

Visits to ZOZEN's Russian website has seen a steady increase - a traffic increase of 30% and a significant increase in the number of product enquires. ZOZEN is willing to provide free boiler solution for customers and sincerely welcome customers' to visit the ZOZEN manufacturing base in China.

In the future, ZOZEN will continue to cultivate a professional technical team for Russian-speaking countries, provide highly efficient boilers and perfect after-sales service for more enterprises.

About ZOZEN

The annual production scale of Wuxi ZOZEN Boilers Co., Ltd. has exceeded 2,000 sets and 25,000 tons since its establishment in 1988; ZOZEN has obtained PRC Grade A Manufacture License of Special Equipment, PRC Grade BRⅡManufacture License of Special Equipment, ASME "S" (Power Boilers) and "U" (Pressure Vessels) stamps and passed ISO9001:2000. ZOZEN has specifically researched and developed condensing gas-fired steam boilers, hot water boilers for the Russian-speaking market, thermal fluid heaters and coal-fired boilers, which are widely preferred by the nonferrous metals, food, chemical industry.

For more information, please visit: http://ru.zozen.com