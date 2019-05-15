MSAB chosen for key role in new European Union funded consortium

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSAB announced today that it has been selected to support the research and development efforts of the FORMOBILE Consortium, which is made up of 19 law enforcement, government, academic, and private sector organizations from across Europe. It is led by the Mittweida University of Applied Sciences. The goal of FORMOBILE is to establish a complete, end to end forensic investigation chain to support law enforcement agencies' access to mobile device data.

To achieve the consortium's goal, three primary objectives are being pursued:

Develop new tools and technologies to acquire previously unavailable mobile data, unlock mobile devices, and enable the decoding and analysis of mobile data. Develop a new mobile forensics standard based on requirements defined by law enforcement, taking into account both legal and ethical issues. Develop training for the new standard and tools, to ensure consistency and high quality in investigations and mobile forensic analysis.

FORMOBILE secured the European Commission backing by putting together a proposal that met the requirements for technology to enhance the fight against crime and terrorism through the use of digital forensics. In doing so, the consortium will help the EU build on the European Agenda for Security, to ensure that people can live in an area of freedom, security and justice, without internal frontiers.

Work on the project launched in May 2019 and will run for three years. This project received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No. 832800.

"We are very excited about this opportunity to work together with other agencies across Europe to help make the world safer by modernizing the digital forensic tools and standards that exist today," said Joel Bollö, MSAB CEO. "This is a strong endorsement of MSAB's leadership and expertise, and we are grateful for the opportunity. Criminals and terrorists are becoming more sophisticated in their use of mobile devices, encryption and apps. There is strength in numbers and by coming together collectively, the FORMOBILE project will benefit the entire digital forensic community - and all EU citizens."

MSAB in brief

MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analysing data from mobile devices. The company's proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in over 120 countries. The products are complemented by a wide range of training courses that enable customers to become certified in forensically sound methods of extracting and analysing data from mobile devices. Customers include police, military, corrections, border security customs and other organizations. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.

