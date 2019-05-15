LONGi Released New Series of High-Power Modules - 430W Hi-MO4 and REAL BLACK

XI'AN, China, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its growing strength in the industry, LONGi has released a new series of modules that set an industry benchmark - the new generation Hi-MO4 and REAL BLACK high efficiency modules.

Hi-MO4 has all the advantages of the previous series of Hi-MO modules, but enhanced with a new generation of advanced monocrystalline PERC cell and the encapsulation technology of half-cell and bifacial construction. With Hi-MO4, the industry now has with a new higher power and more reliable choice in PV module.

Compared to the Hi-MO3 half-cell bifacial module released in 2018, Hi-MO4 retains Hi-MO3 characteristics of bifacial power generation, achieving 8-20% gain in back power generation in various ground-surface environments with high reliability and low attenuation. Highlights of Hi-MO4:

Greatly improved module power

Hi-MO4 deploys upgraded PERC technology based on 6 busbars, with cell efficiency reaching 22.5%. While the front-side power Hi-MO3 is 380W (72 cells), Hi-MO4 increases this to more than 420W, peaking at 430W.

Lower LCOE

When compared to Hi-MO3, BOS cost – when Hi-MO4 is deployed – can be reduced by approximately 7%, and LCOE by 1.4%. Combined with tracking systems, LCOE can be further reduced.

With its advanced product technology, LONGi has ranked first in global monocrystalline cell and module shipment for four consecutive years. Total shipment of bifacial modules reached 1.5GW.

Released together with Hi-MO4 is an all new, all-black series module - REAL BLACK. Designed with the advantages of "good looks, high power and high reliability", REAL BLACK will be available for rooftop PV applications. With its all-black appearance and consistent color, REAL BLACK can be perfectly matched with the roof and local ecology, maximizing aesthetics and high power.

Introducing the new products, Li Zhenguo, President of LONGi, said, "Efficiently wins and producing cost-effective and high-quality products is the technological innovation of LONGi. We expect the release of Hi-MO4 will play an important role in reducing the cost of electricity and promoting grid parity. REAL BLACK will bring a new aesthetics and high power to rooftop PV users. LONGi will continue to invest in R&D to develop reliable high efficiency products and helping the PV industry upgrade its technology."

The release of the new generation Hi-MO4 and REAL BLACK will lead a new trend of module technology development and support the realization of grid parity.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg