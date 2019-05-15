Bittrex International and Vodi X Partner for Initial Exchange Offering

VALLETTA, Malta, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodi X and Bittrex International today announced that the Bittrex International digital asset trading platform will host the upcoming Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of Vodi X tokens. The funds raised from the offering will help the Vodi X team to further develop their smart contract technology, micro-tasking buildout, dApp ecosystem, and overall operation development to create millions of jobs worldwide. All of this will be built around their existing infrastructure of over 5+ million existing Vodi users in over 200 countries worldwide.

The IEO will officially start at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday, May 21st and end at 14:00 GMT on May 22, 2019 unless sale supply is reached. Vodi X will be listed on Bittrex International on May 22, 2019 at 17:00 GMT.

Authorized Bittrex International users will be able to purchase VDX tokens using Bitcoin (BTC) directly on Bittrex International, the secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform based in Malta. In preparation for the IEO, Vodi X completed a rigorous evaluation process that included comprehensive technical, compliance and regulatory reviews.

"We are excited to partner with Vodi X on their IEO on Bittrex International. The funds raised will help them build out their smart contract technology and operations for a series of innovative use cases," said Bill Shihara of Bittrex International. "Incubating projects like Vodi X is why we started Bittrex International in the first place and why the IEO platform is such a promising development in the blockchain industry. We look forward to this partnership and introducing our user base to Vodi X along with other exciting projects driving the blockchain revolution to the next level."

"We are excited for our IEO on Bittrex International! Vodi X is seeking to overhaul the micro-work industry by positioning our project on the blockchain. Job creation is at the heart of Vodi X's mission and we believe we have all the right pieces of the puzzle. Strategically positioned on the blockchain, with the leveraging of smart contacts, Vodi X will foster equal wealth distribution. Vodi X is readily looking towards the future and the further development of its community."

About Vodi X

Vodi X is positioned on the already widely adopted mobile payments application, Vodi, boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries. Vodi X is building a creatively gamified platform-Phase 1; leveraging the use of smart contracts, conveniently available on any smartphone and easily accessible through the Vodi mobile application. Vodi X seeks to create millions of income opportunities for Vodi users (Vodeers) around the world to earn cryptocurrency (VDX) by doing small tasks (micro-tasks). The users of the present Vodi app already excitedly perform small tasks to earn loyalty and reward points (Vodi Points) so they can apply points to purchases right on Vodi; such as eGift cards, mobile recharges (top-ups) and international, long distance calling plans. These points are easy to earn on Vodi, just send a money transfer, buy a top-up, even chat or call your loved ones using the app, and Vodi points are applied immediately. Learn more at https://vodix.io/

About Bittrex International

Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. Our mission is to be a driving force in the blockchain revolution, increasing adoption of this innovative technology around the world. This international trading platform operates within the regulatory framework established by the European Union and Maltese Government, including the Malta Virtual Financial Assets Act. The company will apply to the Malta Financial Services Authority to become a regulated Virtual Financial Asset exchange. Learn more at https://International.Bittrex.com.

Contact Information: media@vodi.io