Science and Business Representatives Discuss Problems and Future of Russian Education

Moscow, May 14. An expert group meeting was held at the Roscongress Foundation’s headquarters at the World Trade Centre as part of a comprehensive study of the current state and problems of Russian education in order to come up with staffing recommendations to implement the country’s strategic objectives. The study is being organized by the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Roscongress Foundation.

The group included President of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Chairman of the Expert Group Alexander Sergeyev, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Ivanov, Rector of St. Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics, and Optics Vladimir Vasilyev, Director of the Shiffers Institute for Advanced Studies Yury Gromyko, Executive Director of Rostec State Corporation Oleg Yevtushenko, President of the Russian Academy of Education Yuriy Zinchenko, Rector of St. Petersburg State University of Economics Igor Maksimtsev, First Vice-President of Gazprombank Natalia Tretyak as well as representatives of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the heads of higher educational institutions, development institutions, major enterprises, public corporations, and public associations.

"Digital transformation and the transition to new technologies are key strategic objectives of the state and we already need to be training staff in new professions today. In order for us to maintain the competitiveness of key sectors of the economy at a nationwide level, it is essential to identify the weak spots of the educational system in a timely manner and, if necessary, revise or adjust the programmes of both secondary and higher education as well as special vocational education. Scientific and educational organizations need to be integrated with the manufacturing sector. The modern world dictates the need for continuous education and we need to create a framework not only at the state level, but also support the development of corporate universities working in close cooperation with universities and research organizations in order to meet this need", - Roscongress Foundation Chairman of the Board and CEO Alexander Stuglev said.

The participants in the expert group meeting discussed such problems as the lack of a single educational space, the variability of school textbooks, the changing role of school teachers from teacher to moderator, the replacement of subject knowledge with a competence-based approach in education, the marketization of education, and the mismatch of the level of secondary vocational education with the needs of the real sector, among others.

"As a result of today’s meeting, an expert report will be prepared on the current state of education and training in the country. The report will present coordinated conclusions and recommendations on how to improve the situation and adjust the existing policy in areas where it seems necessary and paramount", - President of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Chairman of the Expert Group Alexander Sergeyev said.

In addition, the expert group plans to work on holding a thematic discussion on education and staff policy within the framework of the business programme of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (St. Petersburg, 6–8 June 2019) and the Eastern Economic Forum (Vladivostok, 4–6 September 2019).