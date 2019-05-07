Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Supermicro Introduces Open Private Cloud Solutions Based on New Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

Press Releases
May 07, 17:00 UTC+3

New Solutions Bring Open Cloud Scalability and Serviceability with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Supermicro Resource-Saving Server and Storage Systems

SAN JOSE, California, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise compute, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today introduced open private cloud solutions on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, the world's leading enterprise Linux platform, and Supermicro cloud-optimized server and storage systems.

Supermicro and Red Hat have collaborated to develop powerful open private cloud solutions based on Supermicro's industry-leading SuperServer and SuperStorage systems as well as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. With fully integrated hardware, software and support packages, these new solutions built with enterprise Kubernetes provide the ability to deploy and manage containers in an on-premises, private and hybrid cloud environment.

Supermicro open private cloud solutions based on Red Hat OpenShift utilize advanced features from Supermicro's 2U BigTwin™ systems with four dual-processor server nodes and Simply Double SuperStorage systems supporting 24 hot-swap 3.5-inch hard drives in 2U. The cloud-optimized design enhances infrastructure efficiency by leveraging 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, high-performance NVMe and 25G Ethernet. These optimized solutions are designed for modern datacenters with easier deployment to improve OPEX. For demanding and complex applications such as AI (artificial intelligence) and Big Data, performance accelerated options are available to include Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory, GPU accelerators and 100GbE networking. For more details on these open private cloud solutions, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/red-hat-openshift.

"Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is the culmination of four-plus years of hard work from Red Hat, the open source community and, of course, our partner ecosystem," said Stefanie Chiras, vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux at Red Hat. "By collaborating with partners like Supermicro, we're able to provide organizations with a foundation for the hybrid cloud that is ready to support a variety of enterprise technologies including new optimized cloud solutions that use Supermicro's Resource-Saving server and storage systems."

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is designed to provide a more secure and consistent foundation across the hybrid cloud, often a necessity as organizations face increasing pressures to shift from traditional IT infrastructure operations and become service delivery-ready. As a flexible foundation for modern computing, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 provides the tools, features and capabilities for IT to address dynamic business change, supporting innovations like Linux containers and cloud-native services while enabling enhanced stability and control for existing, mission-critical applications.

For more information on Supermicro and Supermicro products, visit www.supermicro.com.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Supermicro®, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, SuperServer, BigTwin, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, OpenShift and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

