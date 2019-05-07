Hikvision Launches New Turbo HD X Security Solutions

HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hikvision, the world's leading supplier of innovative security products and solutions, launches the latest generation Turbo HD Series - Turbo HD X, which is a complete system to help stop intruders in real-time and avoid damage and loss of property.

From passive monitoring to active deterrence, in a wide variety of applications

The Hikvision Turbo HD X series of cameras has a built-in detector that captures infrared light emitted by human bodies, distinguishing it from other visual 'noise'. Once the camera detects a potential intruder, its built-in siren flashes red and blue light and makes a loud sound with the aim of frightening the intruder away.

The Turbo HD X series can support a broad range of perimeter protection and security system processes for in-process warning and evidence collection after an event. It enables transformation of the traditional monitoring and post-event investigation approach and helps change perimeter protection from passive monitoring to active deterrence in order to protect people and assets. It can be used in warehouses, residences, jewellery stores and more.

A complete end-to-end system

More importantly, the Turbo HD X is a complete and unified system, featuring front-end devices linking to back-end devices and a remote application. As the front-end alarm sends a warning to potential intruders, the system also triggers an alarm at the back-end, to notify security personnel. Users can also receive alarm information remotely, via an application on their mobile devices.

Even better false-alarm reduction

Turbo HD X cameras can also be integrated with Hikvision's cutting-edge AcuSense DVRs. The intelligent false-alarm reduction technology within these DVRs will disregard irrelevant movements picked up by the camera - such as rain, leaves and animals - and instead focus exclusively on human or vehicle movement. Together, this integrated solution dramatically reduces the number of false alarms and ensures security staff focus on actual targets for greater efficiency.

Building on already impressive functionality

All of this builds on the impressive functionality that has been delivered by Hikvision's Turbo HD DVRs and cameras since their launch in 2013. In addition to impressive HD image clarity, the last six years of Turbo HD products have delivered a wealth of innovations to the market, including super-efficient bandwidth and storage usage and ultra-low-light video recording - all helping customers to enhance their security and perimeter protection.

Frank Zhang, the President of the International Product and Solution Center at Hikvision, says, "Once again, we are bringing fresh ideas and new possibilities to the industry. Usually, video surveillance records are only searched for evidence after someone has suffered the consequences of an intrusion. However, criminals may give up further actions if they believe their behaviour has been detected. By stopping intruders in their tracks, the Hikvision Turbo HD X can help our customers to avoid costly damage and loss of property."

