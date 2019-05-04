Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

inCruises International is the Grand Winner of the Diamond Network Award

Press Releases
May 04, 9:00 UTC+3

In just 3 years, inCruises International is already present in 150 countries

Share
1 pages in this article

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inCruises International, the world's largest cruise membership club, today announced they received the Diamond Network Award organized by Associação Brasileira de Network Marketing, also known as Abranetwork.

https://www.sucessonetwork.com.br/premio-e-a-melhor-empresa-de-viagem-e-a/

The Diamond Network Award from the Associação Brasileira de Network Marketing acknowledges the achievements of direct selling companies and paints a clear picture of the industry's size and trends.

"This industry recognition is an outstanding accomplishment and just one more indication that we're taking the right voyage and taking our company and sales force in the right direction," said President and COO Frank Codina. "Three years ago, when inCruises was born, it wasn't so obvious that a direct seller of cruise travel could be a leader in the direct-selling industry," said Codina.

"This is confirmation that we back up our vision and mission with measurable results and not just words. It is gratifying that Brazilian leaders recognize that our compensation is generous as compared to most other companies," said Independent Marketing Representative Leo Scalia.

"The direct sales market in Brazil experienced R$ 20.9 billion in the first half of 2018, according to the Brazilian Association of Direct Selling Companies (ABEVD), maintaining itself as an important means for generating or complementing income, and we are empowering more people to travel affordably and profitably. The travel industry and in particular, cruise vacation travel is growing fast, and we're proud that more and more people realize our value and choose to be Members/Customers and Independent Representatives," adds Michael Hutchison, inCruises CEO.

About inCruises International
Since 2015, inCruises International has become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries. inCruises is making a difference in the lives of Members and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Moscow plane tragedy may ground SSJ 100s and Putin-Trump call may sway Kiev
2
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
3
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
4
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
5
Russian hi-tech firm developing new shells for Tornado multiple launch rocket systems
6
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
7
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT