Kiosk Korea Co., Ltd., entering Russian Digital Signage market with outdoor kiosk

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Korea (CEO: Myung-Cheol Lee, www.kioskkorea.kr), a digital Media Solution provider specialized in LCD display, Transparent Display, Digital Signage, Digital Information Display (DID), Smart Mirror (LCD Display), LED Display (LED Signboard), Curved Art LED, and Unmanned Kiosk Smart Mirror technology announced, at Russian Education Exhibition "MIEF 2019", its entrance into the Russian market through outdoor signage and electronic podium products.

The electronic desk with built-in interactive touch monitor product has an adjustable screen where the angle can be automatically optimized to maximize the user's convenience. It is the best product for the education market and can be integrated into conference rooms, auditoriums, and lecture rooms. The product is designed to allow the user to control various functions.

Based on the experience in developing various products for outdoor signage targeted at the Russian market, opening up the domestic market through cooperating with local customers for high brightness outdoor products, and exporting stand type ourdoor products to Japan, Kiosk Korea Co., Ltd. has established a foothold in Russian Digital Signage market.

In case of the outdoor kiosk products, Kiosk Korea Co., Ltd. has acquired the product reliability from its customers by deploying diverse legacy kiosks up to 75-inch and newly developed 86-inch kiosk to the locations in Korea such as Gyeongbokgung Palace, Jeju Shinwha World, and Incheon Paradise City as well as in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiosk Korea CEO Myeong-Cheol Lee said, "cooperating with MDRUS (www.microdigital.ru) who is leading the market with unique technologies in Russia's CCTV market, Kiosk Korea will develop the digital signage market in Russia where there is a demand for signage including electronic boards and e-podium, and where the country's GDP reaches $ 1.6 trillion".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878868/KIOSK_KOREA.jpg