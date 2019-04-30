Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiosk Korea Co., Ltd., entering Russian Digital Signage market with outdoor kiosk

Press Releases
April 30, 14:48 UTC+3

Discussions with local Russian company MDRUS on exporting various signage products

Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Korea (CEO: Myung-Cheol Lee, www.kioskkorea.kr), a digital Media Solution provider specialized in LCD display, Transparent Display, Digital Signage, Digital Information Display (DID), Smart Mirror (LCD Display), LED Display (LED Signboard), Curved Art LED, and Unmanned Kiosk Smart Mirror technology announced, at Russian Education Exhibition "MIEF 2019", its entrance into the Russian market through outdoor signage and electronic podium products.

The electronic desk with built-in interactive touch monitor product has an adjustable screen where the angle can be automatically optimized to maximize the user's convenience. It is the best product for the education market and can be integrated into conference rooms, auditoriums, and lecture rooms. The product is designed to allow the user to control various functions. 

Based on the experience in developing various products for outdoor signage targeted at the Russian market, opening up the domestic market through cooperating with local customers for high brightness outdoor products, and exporting stand type ourdoor products to Japan, Kiosk Korea Co., Ltd. has established a foothold in Russian Digital Signage market.

In case of the outdoor kiosk products, Kiosk Korea Co., Ltd. has acquired the product reliability from its customers by deploying diverse legacy kiosks up to 75-inch and newly developed 86-inch kiosk to the locations in Korea such as Gyeongbokgung Palace, Jeju Shinwha World, and Incheon Paradise City as well as in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiosk Korea CEO Myeong-Cheol Lee said, "cooperating with MDRUS (www.microdigital.ru) who is leading the market with unique technologies in Russia's CCTV market, Kiosk Korea will develop the digital signage market in Russia where there is a demand for signage including electronic boards and e-podium, and where the country's GDP reaches $ 1.6 trillion".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878868/KIOSK_KOREA.jpg

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT