China Jiangsu Grand Canal International Photo Contest invites photographers to contribute

NANJING, China, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2019, the "Rhyme of Water" -- Jiangsu Canal International Photo Contest hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Jiangsu Province starts. The contest collects the cultural and tourism photography works of Jiangsu "Canal Village" from photographers around the world.

Water and Jiangsu seem to be born together. The rhythm of water and the nourishment of water have brought prosperity to Jiangsu.

Among all the water systems in Jiangsu, Grand Canal, the World Cultural Heritage, is undoubtedly the most powerful witness of human civilization and wisdom. Jiangsu is in the middle of the Grand Canal with many kinds of intangible cultural heritage along the canal, such as Kunqu, Guqin, Suzhou embroidery, brocade, jade carving, block printing, and traditional wood structure skills.

Where there is water, there are people; where there are people, there are life and stories.

The photos need to reflect the cultural traditions, folk customs, scenery and tourism development of the canal towns in Jiangsu. Each contestant can submit up to 6 works, single or group pictures; it should be color digital work. The size requires a pixel length of 1600-3000, with JPEG format. The resolution should be 300 dpi. The size of a single electronic file is 1.5 MB-5MB; PS and other processing changes to the original image are forbidden; the name of the work shall not display the author's name, nickname or logo, etc., and shall not be watermarked; the work shall be accompanied by the basic information of the contributor (real name, contact information, etc.) and basic description of the work (place, time, work name).

The bonus is up to 5,000 yuan (including tax).

The e-mail address is wonderful_js@163.com, and the submission deadline is May 15, 2019.

For more information please click: http://t.cn/ESVH78D