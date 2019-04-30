NAB 2019: Infortrend Wins Future's Best of Show Award, Presented by Video Edge

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend's All-flash SAN-in-a-Box solution is the recipient of Future's Best of Show Award, presented at the 2019 NAB Show by Video Edge. The solution pushes the boundaries of today's demanding workflow by delivering a high-bandwidth 2 x 25 Gb iSCSI SAN solution along with EonStor GSa AFA (All-Flash Array) and ATTO Technology's Thunderbolt to 25Gb Ethernet adapters that supports up to six 8K DPX streams.

With the proliferation of high-definition formats such as 8K and beyond, media storage does not only require unprecedented IOPs performance but also demands a faster and efficient I/O to exchange data across networks like 25 GbE.

Infortrend stood out from competing solutions based on our proprietary firmware/software integration capability and over 25 years of experiences in redundant and high availability hardware design.

Future's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry experts and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. Future publishes more than 50 magazines in fields such as technology, broadcast, professional video, and are best known for publications such as Tom's Hardware, T3, and Gizmodo.

"The Future Best of Show Awards at NAB are in their sixth year," said Paul McLane, Future managing director, content for media technology titles. "The program focuses attention on superb innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry's top trade show. The list of 2019 winners and nominees shows where media technology business are headed."

"It's an honor that Infortrend has been awarded for Best of Show in NAB 2019 by Future. It shows that our solution stays at the forefront in the Media & Entertainment space especially in today's demanding 8K environment," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

