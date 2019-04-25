Registration Opens for FINOPOLIS 2019

St. Petersburg, April 25. Registration has begun for participants in the 5th FINOPOLIS Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies 2019, which will take place in Sochi on 9–11 October.

The participation package includes attendance of all the Forum’s business programme events as well as an invitation to a reception hosted by the Bank of Russia.

FINOPOLIS is the country’s largest platform for discussing and analysing trends and opportunities for the use of modern digital technologies in the financial sector.

In 2018, the Forum was attended by 1,500 participants from 37 countries, including representatives of Russian and foreign companies, experts, and government representatives. More than 40 Russian and foreign IT and fintech companies, banks, and payment systems presented their products at the Forum.

FINOPOLIS is being organized by the Bank of Russia with the support of the Roscongress Foundation.

Age group 18+

Detailed information about the conditions for participation is available on the Forum’s official website.

