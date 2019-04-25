Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Registration Opens for FINOPOLIS 2019

Press Releases
April 25, 16:35 UTC+3
St. Petersburg, April 25. Registration has begun for participants in the 5th FINOPOLIS Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies 2019, which will take place in Sochi on 9–11 October.

The participation package includes attendance of all the Forum’s business programme events as well as an invitation to a reception hosted by the Bank of Russia.

FINOPOLIS is the country’s largest platform for discussing and analysing trends and opportunities for the use of modern digital technologies in the financial sector.

In 2018, the Forum was attended by 1,500 participants from 37 countries, including representatives of Russian and foreign companies, experts, and government representatives. More than 40 Russian and foreign IT and fintech companies, banks, and payment systems presented their products at the Forum.

FINOPOLIS is being organized by the Bank of Russia with the support of the Roscongress Foundation.

Detailed information about the conditions for participation is available on the Forum’s official website

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, and helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.

The Foundation’s events draw more than 80,000 participants each year from 195 countries, with more than 10,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by 2,500 people working in Russia and abroad. In addition, it works in close cooperation with economic partners from 75 countries worldwide.

www.roscongress.org

