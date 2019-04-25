Economic Potential of the Russian Regions to Be Presented in Finland

St. Petersburg, April 25. The Russian regions will hold a road show in Finland (Helsinki, Vantaa, Lahti, and Espoo) on 23–24 May 2019. Participants in the event will have an opportunity to learn about the advanced technologies of Finland in such sectors as waste processing, renewable energy, a closed-loop economy, and smart cities.

"Russian–Finnish relations have long-standing historical roots and are a vivid example of successful regional cooperation. Finland is a strategic partner of Russia in the modernization of a number of industries and an important trade and economic counterparty. Finnish companies demonstrate a high level of business activity and have expressed a willingness to participate in joint projects with Russia and offer their scientific, technological, and innovative developments. Strong traditions of active political dialogue have taken hold at the highest levels on the agenda of major international forums, as evidenced by the schedule of regular contacts and meetings of our heads of state as part of the forum pillars of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, International Arctic Forum, and events of the Arctic Council. The programme for the upcoming road show also includes a visit to a number of technological enterprises in Finland to learn about the latest innovative solutions in automation, energy efficiency, and ecology," - Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov said.

One of the central events of the two-day business programme will be a presentation of the investment potential of Russia’s regions in Finland. Russian regional leaders will speak at the session. Opening ceremony participants will include: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov, Finnish–Russian Chamber of Commerce CEO Jaana Rekolainen, Acting Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Finland Sergey Sinelnikov, and Roscongress Foundation Chairman of the Board and CEO Alexander Stuglev, among others.

During the road show, delegations from the Russian regions will visit the energy company Vantaan Energia in Vantaa, the Kuusakoski Recycling Research Centre and the Kujala Waste Treatment Centre in Lahti, the energy company Fortum in Espoo, and other leading companies in Finland.

The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Embassy and Trade Mission of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Finland, the Embassy of Finland in Moscow, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland, Business Finland, the East Office of Finnish Industries, and the Finnish–Russian Chamber of Commerce.

You can take part in the road show and register on the organizer’s website.

