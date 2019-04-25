Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

SPIEF Innovation Space to Host the "Business Priority" Innovative Startups’ Contest

Press Releases
April 25, 11:24 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

St. Petersburg, April 25. The Roscongress Foundation, together with the International Foundation for Technology and Investment, the Digital Economy Development Fund and the RK-Investment Foundation, announced the Business Priority competition.

The SPIEF 2019 Innovation Space project breaks new ground and attracts technology companies offering innovative solutions. The Innovation Space business programme includes an open international innovations contest, upcoming startup pitch sessions for the world’s major investors, as well as roundtables with regional representatives, case studies of the practical application of digital technologies.

Business Priority project is to facilitate the development of the Russian innovations market and promote national leading technological solutions.

Representatives of leading Russian corporations making up the competition’s Expert Council, with the support of the RK-Investment Foundation, the International Foundation for Technology and Investment and the Digital Economy Development Fund, are to choose ten leading startups eligible for the total of a billion rouble funding from the top venture capital funds immediately during the Pitch for Billion session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Besides, participation in the contest is to facilitate:

- direct contact of innovative companies with major Russian and foreign corporations for the introduction of technologies and joint product development;

- comprehensive dialogue at all levels of introducing an innovative product to the corporate consumption market;

- institutionalizing the company’s products;

- implementation of the regulatory documents and standards of the Russian Federation;

- obtaining financial support from the public and private organizations;

- roadmap optimization.

Age group 18+

Further details can be found on the official website of the project businesspriority.ru. Apply before 15 May 2019.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, and helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.

The Foundation’s events draw more than 80,000 participants each year from 195 countries, with more than 10,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by 2,500 people working in Russia and abroad. In addition, it works in close cooperation with economic partners from 75 countries worldwide.

www.roscongress.org 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia acting in its home region when dealing with North Korea, unlike US - Kremlin
2
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Kiev toughens pass control rules at checkpoint in Donbass - DPR
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Russia may build Borei-K nuclear subs with cruise missiles - source
7
Venezuela makes debt payment to Russia, says finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT