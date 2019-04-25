SPIEF Innovation Space to Host the "Business Priority" Innovative Startups’ Contest

St. Petersburg, April 25. The Roscongress Foundation, together with the International Foundation for Technology and Investment, the Digital Economy Development Fund and the RK-Investment Foundation, announced the Business Priority competition.

The SPIEF 2019 Innovation Space project breaks new ground and attracts technology companies offering innovative solutions. The Innovation Space business programme includes an open international innovations contest, upcoming startup pitch sessions for the world’s major investors, as well as roundtables with regional representatives, case studies of the practical application of digital technologies.

Business Priority project is to facilitate the development of the Russian innovations market and promote national leading technological solutions.

Representatives of leading Russian corporations making up the competition’s Expert Council, with the support of the RK-Investment Foundation, the International Foundation for Technology and Investment and the Digital Economy Development Fund, are to choose ten leading startups eligible for the total of a billion rouble funding from the top venture capital funds immediately during the Pitch for Billion session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Besides, participation in the contest is to facilitate:

- direct contact of innovative companies with major Russian and foreign corporations for the introduction of technologies and joint product development;

- comprehensive dialogue at all levels of introducing an innovative product to the corporate consumption market;

- institutionalizing the company’s products;

- implementation of the regulatory documents and standards of the Russian Federation;

- obtaining financial support from the public and private organizations;

- roadmap optimization.

Age group 18+

Further details can be found on the official website of the project businesspriority.ru. Apply before 15 May 2019.

