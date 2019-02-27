Bringing Europe and Asia Closer to be Discussed at the New Business Platform in Brussels

On 15 March, the 1st Dialogue ‘Connecting Eurasia: from the Atlantic to the Pacific’ (6+) will take place in Brussels. The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation together with the Italian Association ‘Conoscere Eurasia’ in cooperation with the Association of European Businesses and the Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce. High-profile representatives of the EU, EAEU, and countries of Greater Eurasia, top managers from a number of major companies and entrepreneurs’ associations, and diplomats from various countries will take part.

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, Head of the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Cooperation and Development Stefano Manservizi, Ambassador of the European Union to Russia Markus Ederer, and President of the Foundation for International Cooperation, Romano Prodi, who formerly presided the European Commission and served as Prime Minister of Italy, have confirmed their participation in the event.

“Holding a business forum in Brussels is important and pertinent. Such a communication platform in Europe will allow to regularly discuss the issues of the economic agenda relating to Russia–EU and EAEU–EU cooperation. The Roscongress Foundation has established itself as an important development institution that actively contributes to strengthening international cooperation in the scientific, academic and business spheres. The experience of this organization is important in light of the preparation of all components of the event in Belgium’s capital. I am confident that the forum has a great potential that needs to be developed, particularly in order to strengthen cooperation between Russia and the countries of the European Union,” said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation.

Matters of the preparation for the event, its business programme and panel of speakers, were discussed in Brussels at a meeting between Antonio Fallico, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Intesa and President of the Association Conoscere Eurasia, and Vladimir Chizhov, Permanent Representative Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community. The idea to ​​organize the forum was welcomed by Mr. Ambassador.

“Our initiative to create this communication platform has already received great support in a number of agencies, major companies, and business associations, and we have received important recommendations on specific agenda items for the Dialogue. We plan to create a truly unique platform for the dialogue to discuss international trade, policy and regulatory issues in order to unlock the potential of European and Asian markets. Cooperation with the Roscongress Foundation will ensure that the event is held at the highest level,” said Antonio Fallico, President of the Association Conoscere Eurasia and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Intesa.

For the Roscongress Foundation, the Dialogue ‘Connecting Eurasia: from the Atlantic to the Pacific’ will be another event organized in collaboration with the Association Conoscere Eurasia. Every year, the Eurasian Economic Forum is held at the end of October in Verona (Italy). In 2019 it will take place on 24–25 October.

The Dialogue in Brussels will be Belgium’s first platform created to discuss specific political and economic matters of interaction between the European Union and the EAEU in Eurasia.

