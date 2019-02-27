ZTE Unveils the Industry's First Commercial-Ready AI-Based 5G Slice Operation System

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today unveiled the industry's first commercially ready AI-based 5G slice operation system, CloudStudio, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona.

This system innovatively introduces the 3A concept: Awareness, Automation, and AI, supporting agile slice deployment, intelligent analysis and rapid self-healing. It significantly simplifies 5G network operation, improving O&M efficiency by more than 30%, and reducing cost of network construction by 20%.

Leveraging machine learning and advanced algorithm technologies, ZTE's carrier-grade CloudStudio network slice system generates over 8,000 RCA (root cause analysis) rule repository based on ZTE's rich O&M experience of more than 400 cloudification projects around the world, while supporting online scaling and upgrading.

ZTE's CloudStudio system implements automatic intelligent alarm filtering in accordance with time, correlation and other policies. It matches with the system RCA rule repository and quickly locates the real root cause in several minutes, greatly reducing the complexity of O&M.

In addition, ZTE's CloudStudio carries out seamless management and dynamic resource adjustment for private cloud and public cloud. When service workload reaches its peak, CloudStudio can automatically trigger the public cloud to assign resources on demand. When services resume to the normal level, the system releases resources from the public cloud. Therefore, CloudStudio allows operators to omit the need of constructing the network in accordance with the largest service capacity, effectively saving network construction cost by 20%.

Moreover, by means of network slicing, operators can create multiple end-to-end virtualized networks on the same physical infrastructure to provide various vertical industries with differentiated, quality-assured network services.

As the world's leading provider of integrated communications solutions, ZTE is actively collaborating with operators and partners from vertical industries, including smart grids, industrial controls, and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), to promote the commercial deployment of 5G slicing. Meanwhile, ZTE enables operators to develop new business models, such as B2B and B2B2C on the basis of the traditional B2C model, creating vast opportunities pertaining to the 5G ecosystem.

