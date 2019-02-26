$35 Million Villa Within World-Famous Thai Resort Favoured By Celebrities To Sell

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global marketplace Concierge Auctions is to sell a luxury villa within Amanpuri, the multi-award-winning flagship hotel and beach resort of the famed Aman Resorts, located in Phuket, Thailand. Previously listed at $35 million USD, the property will sell at or above $17.75 million USD on 29 March (28 March US). Bidding will open on 23 March (22 March US).

The 4,298 square metre (46,263 square feet) villa offers stunning open-air entertaining space with unobstructed ocean views, including spacious living and dining rooms, a large kitchen, sunken dining salas and pool-side cabana. Its seven bedrooms are arranged in four separate pavilions surrounding a tiled, private swimming pool. All bathrooms are finished to spa-style specification, and the master suite even has its own hair salon. The property is beautifully furnished with antiques and art, carefully curated by the resort's architect, Ed Tuttle.

Amanpuri overlooks Pansea Beach, the most-sought after beach on Phuket thanks to its privacy, and offers resort amenities fitting of its iconic status including a spa, award-winning restaurants, pilates and yoga studio, beach club and top-notch security.

From Amanpuri, guests can easily visit one of the island's 30 Buddhist temples, or take advantage of sailing, windsurfing, snorkeling, waterskiing, and the dedicated children's pool at the resort beach. There are seven top-rated golf courses, all within 35-minute drive of the villa, and Phuket's three well-equipped marinas are all reachable in 30 minutes, offering docking for residents keen to explore the Andaman Sea aboard their private yacht.

Amanpuri can be reached in just 30 minutes by road from Phuket International Airport. From here, Singapore is a 1h 45m flight, Dubai 6.5h, Tokyo 9h, and London 14h.

Charlie Smith, Strategic Advisor at Concierge Auctions, comments: "It is a privilege to be operating within what truly is one of the world's finest resorts. In the last decade, only one property at Amanpuri has come to the open market, which is testament to the unique nature of this sale. The cachet associated with the Amanpuri brand will drum up significant interest amongst the resort's devotees."

This Amanpuri villa auction is part of the firm's Global March Collection. Click here for more information or view the full collection here. The property is open for preview by appointment.