Absen to Launch Latest Narrow Pixel LED Solutions at ISLE 2019

Press Releases
February 26, 13:24 UTC+3
GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Fine Pixel Generation campaign, Absen (SZSE: 300389), a leading global LED exporter, will showcase its new narrow pixel pitch (NPP) product series at the 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE 2019), Asia's biggest signs and LED exhibition, to be held in the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou China, from March 3-6. Absen's products will be on display in booth 9.2B-01.

Featuring the latest in Integrated Matrix Device (IMD) and Common Cathode (CC) technologies, the new Absen Aries Series (featuring the 1.5mm pixel pitch AX1.5) and CR Series (with the 0.9mm pixel pitch CR0.9) provide five times the strength of traditional LED screens while consuming 20% less power.

  • The Aries Series allows for a much broader range of colours, while being road-rugged to meet the growing demand for sub-2mm fine pitch LEDs in events like auto shows, product launches, meetings and TV live broadcasting. It is also ideal for fixed installations.
  • The CR0.9 model is ideally suited for corporate / control room sectors, featuring true pixel-to-pixel HD in 4K and 8K, while achieving high grayscale at low brightness levels via CrystalView technology.
  • Absen will aslo show its Absenicon, an all-in-one display solution specifically developed for meeting rooms, event spaces and lecture theatres which comes in 5 different sizes ranging from 110" to 220" including 4K compatibility.
  • ISLE 2019 visitors will also be able to see Absen's existing products including its leading rental series Polaris, the N-Plus Seriesfor retail and corporate applications, and its Cassette model for outdoor and transportation advertising.

About ISLE

The International Signs & LED Exhibition (ISLE) is a premium business platform for the signs and LED industry that is held every year in Guangdong province, China. With the biggest exhibition area in Asia, ISLE covers over 100,000 square meters and features more than 1,800 exhibitors. In addition, ISLE hosts a series of display technology and sign application workshops and seminars during the event.

http://www.isle.org.cn 

About Absen

Established in 2001, Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd (Absen) is a Chinese manufacturer of high-quality LED display solutions. Headquartered in Shenzhen and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300389), Absen is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high-quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. With 1,500 employees, Absen is present in over 120 countries and was instrumental to the success of over 30,000 projects and installations worldwide to date. 

Web: https://www.absen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826838/Absen_ISLE2019.jpg

