ZTE Announces the First 5G Flagship Smartphone at MWC 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major global provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced the first 5G flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. In cooperation with leading global carriers, such as China Unicom, Elisa and Hutchison Drei Austria, the latest addition to ZTE's premium flagship Axon series is expected to be available in Europe and China in the first half of 2019.

Engineered with the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform along with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and an AI Performance Engine, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G supports sub 6G and brings consumers an entirely new user experience, extremely fast video and gaming experiences. The Axon 10 Pro 5G also features an elegant design, faster and more concise in-display fingerprint and stunning audio, while its Axon Vision graphics optimization capabilities offer consumers incredible photos and videos.

"Terminals are an important part of ZTE's end-to-end layout of 5G applications. Along with the commercial launch of the world's first 5G network, ZTE is pioneering the launch of the first 5G flagship smartphone, which perfectly combines 5G core technologies with the ultimate user experience," said Mr. Xu Feng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. "ZTE Mobile Devices is committed to continuous consumer-centric innovations, aimed at providing valuable 5G smart experiences to consumers under comprehensive applicable scenarios, by establishing an ecosystem with 5G smart devices and IoT products."

5G Core Technologies Deliver Faster Than Ever Experiences

ZTE engineers addressed a wide variety of technical difficulties inherent to 5G innovations, such as the electromagnetic compatibility, antenna design, power consumption and heat dissipation in the development process of the 5G flagship. For example, ZTE used a model corresponding to total power consumption and surface temperature and successfully improved heat dissipation by applying a liquid cooling technology and composite phase-change thermal materials.

The latest addition to ZTE's premium flagship Axon series also implements a fully self-developed, full-band antenna design to achieve full coverage of 2G/3G/4G/5G and effectively improved system performance by reducing signal interference. In addition, ZTE's Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone applies a revolutionary slot antenna and adjustable antenna architecture solution to ensure the best RF signal by automatically identifying user usage scenarios. In addition, ZTE adopts the Smart SAR solution to intelligently reduce electromagnetic radiation and minimize damage to the human body on the basis of ensuring signals.

Finally, the ZTE 5G flagship smartphone delivers significant gains in both size and thickness, as compared to a 4G smartphone, by adopting a large number of small components under an extremely accurate and integrated "sandwich" layout.

AI Performance Engine Empowered by 5G

To provide consumers with faster and smarter user experiences, ZTE's new-generation AI performance engine gives consumers the ability to multitask with confidence through the automatic adjustment of CPU, GPU, RAM and ROM using AI algorithms. Together with its powerful flagship chip, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, consumers receive a high-quality user experience on a 5G network, including faster speed, low latency and high bandwidth. In addition, ZTE's Axon 10 Pro 5G applies AI to deliver a diverse set of improved functions such as the incredible AI triple-camera, AI motion capture, AI scene recognition, AI portrait lighting adjustment, AI user behavior learning and AI everywhere.

ZTE is deploying 5G terminal tests and is in cooperation with mainstream carriers in 8 countries around the world. ZTE Mobile Devices will continue to accelerate the commercialization process of 5G terminal cooperating with the global partners.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.