ZTE and Qualcomm Technologies Demonstrate Live 5G Services

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, is demonstrating 5G network services based on an end-to-end sub-6GHz commercial system, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The live demonstration verifies ZTE and Qualcomm Technologies' strong 5G technology capabilities to achieve end-to-end 5G commercialization.

The demonstration over 5G NR radio utilizes a real-world end-to-end 5G NR network built with ZTE's commercial core network and radio base station equipment, as well as a ZTE 5G smartphone powered by the world's first commercial 5G mobile platform - the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855Mobile Platform paired with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, as well as Qualcomm Technologies' RF transceiver and RF front-end solutions. Fully compliant with 3GPP R15, the demonstration is based on NSA networking mode, the N78 5G band and harnesses the LTE B1 band as an access anchor.

For this demonstration, ZTE provides a comprehensive end-to-end solution, including the One for All base station platform solution at the wireless side to support 2G/3G/4G/5G on a single site as well as multimode baseband units (BBU) that provide the maximum 2G/3G/4G/5G processing capacity and the largest number of interfaces in the industry.

Furthermore, the demonstration adopts ZTE's "Common Core" core network with a full convergence of 2G/3G/4G/5G/fixed networks and UME, a converged network management solution for intelligent operation and maintenance.

"The collaboration between ZTE and Qualcomm Technologies at MWC 2019, on the demonstration of 5G services based on ZTE's 5G mobile device and system, is a testament to our efforts for 5G commercialization," said Xu Ziyang, CEO at ZTE. "It indicates a great step towards making 5G a commercial reality."

"The 5G NSA live demo at MWC, based on the commercial infrastructure from ZTE using Qualcomm Technologies' 5G modem and RF front-end, gives us a glance of 5G user experiences expected on commercial devices in 2019," said Frank Meng, chairman of Qualcomm China. "We look forward to continuing working with ZTE and other leading companies across the ecosystem in accelerating the rollout of 5G networks and devices."

In the process of promoting 5G commercialization, ZTE has been actively working with industry partners on the verification of key technologies and solutions, as well as network deployments. ZTE is also leading in test progress and performance. Backed up with 5G tests and cooperation with more than 30 operators around the world, ZTE is ready for the upcoming 5G commercialization and rollouts.

