Supermicro Expands Intelligent Edge Product Portfolio to address emerging AI

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced that the company is launching new Edge systems designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G workloads.

As the amount of data generated by edge devices continues to grow at a staggering rate, organizations are facing many challenges, including bandwidth congestion, lack of scalability, processing delays, data security and integrity, including compliance and privacy issues. New Edge servers from Supermicro aim to transform enterprises and empower them with intelligent connectivity from IoT devices to the cloud.

These new Edge platforms based on Supermicro servers with optional support for Intel® Programmable Acceleration FPGA cards or graphics accelerators deliver local compute and AI inferencing, converging the edge and cloud into one seamless data processing platform. These platforms help eliminate complexity, accelerate deployments, and elevate developers to focus on the business logic powering IoT applications and services.

"Supermicro is committed to helping companies modernize their datacenters and edge infrastructure so companies can analyze data at real-time speeds as part of their core competence and business advantage," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Leveraging our advanced platforms optimized for AI at the Edge technology, these new Edge solutions help enterprises process large data volumes, increase reliability, reduce latency, and secure connections."

With high reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features available in an ultra-dense, low-power device, Supermicro's new 1019D-16C-FHN13TP and 1019D-FRN5TP systems are Intel® Xeon® D-2100 processor-based platforms that deliver balanced compute, AI, storage and networking for the Intelligent Edge. With support for up to 37 LANs including RJ45 and SFP ports, these compact 15-inch depth systems offer the best workload optimized solutions and long life availability with up to 16 processor cores, up to 512GB DDR4 four-channel memory operating at 2400MHz, up to four 10GbE LAN ports with RDMA support, and are available with integrated Intel® Quick Assist Technology crypto/encrypt/decrypt acceleration engine and internal storage expansion options including mini-PCIe, M.2 and NVMe support as well as support for multiple FPGA and GPU acceleration cards for AI inferencing.

In addition to introducing AI to the Edge, these new Supermicro server-based solutions provide exceptional value across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, healthcare, and smart cities.

With the tremendous growth and innovation in the Mobile and IoT devices, there are millions of smart devices and sensors being added every day. As a result there is an explosion in both mobile usage and data creation. Supermicro recognizes this opportunity to provide optimized and efficient solutions not only for the "intelligent edge," but also seamless integration from the edge to the cloud.

For a first-hand look at these innovative solutions, please visit the Supermicro booth at one of the following shows: Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, February 25-28, Booth #5J70, Hall 5; Embedded World 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, February 26-28, Booth #3A-510; RSA Conference 2019 in San Francisco, California, March 4-8, Booth #157.

For more information on Supermicro's complete line of Embedded Building Block Solutions visit www.supermicro.com/Embedded or download an Embedded Solutions Brochure.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro®, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825352/AI_to_Edge_Systems.jpg