ZTE Wins GTI's Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award 2018

February 23, 9:00 UTC+3
SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet today won Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award 2018 at Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI) Award Ceremony held in Barcelona. This award was given in recognition of ZTE's achievements in 5G technology innovation, end-to-end product development, and network architecture verification.

ZTE has made significant contributions to the research, testing, industrial cooperation and commercialization of SA architecture. In 2018, ZTE took the lead to launch a commercial-oriented SA solution with full-band, full-scenario serialized products that support 5G large-scale deployment and early commercialization of 5G SA.

In collaboration with global operators, ZTE built the first 5G SA pilot networks both in China and Europe, made the world's first 3GPP-compliant 5G SA First Call at 2.6GHz and 3.5GHz, and completed the world's first IoT NR connection compliant with 3GPP SA specification. Therefore, ZTE has fully verified the feasibility and advantages of SA networking, accumulating rich experience for 5G commercialization.

"It is ZTE's honor to win GTI's Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award, which fully recognizes our efforts in promoting 5G," said Dr. Han Gang, Vice President of ZTE TDD and 5G Products. "ZTE will continuously work with GTI partners to promote TD-LTE and 5G industrial development."

Since 2011, GTI has been committed to promoting the maturity and global commercialization of TD-LTE as well as the TDD and FDD convergence. In early 2016, GTI released GTI 2.0 at Mobile World Congress, aimed to continuously pushing forward the TD-LTE deployment, 4G-to-5G evolution, and the maturity of the 5G ecosystem.

As a strong supporter of TD-LTE and 5G, ZTE has made outstanding achievements in the TD-LTE and 5G standardization, development of devices and chipsets, and global network deployments.

So far, ZTE has entered into 5G cooperation and carried out tests with more than 20 well-known operators across the globe, and has launched a series of 5G end-to-end commercial products, fully meeting the needs of the first wave of 5G network deployment. In the future, ZTE will continue to work with its partners in 5G tests and accelerate 5G commercialization worldwide.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

