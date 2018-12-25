Discussion topics announced for the Davos Russia House programme. The official website of the Davos Russia House project has posted its business programme.

The Roscongress Foundation project will take place at Switzerland’s Davos on 21–25 January 2019 to continue an established tradition of annual international meetings and a partnership dialog on the most important issues of the development of economic, cultural, scientific, and technology cooperation.

“The Russia House business programme has always changed dynamically in response to the global economic agenda. This year it includes some new areas related to implementation or artificial intelligence in urban spaces and how to accumulate the potential of seniors to make it part of society’s active resources,” said Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to the President of the Russian Federation.

Participants in the ‘Russia: DNA of a New Entrepreneur’ session will discuss issues facing modern enterprise in an era of global technological changes, and how to integrate Russian businesses into the modern global economy.

The ‘Digitally Transforming Cities: The Outlook for Introducing Artificial Intelligence to the Management of Municipal Processes and Procedures’ session will be dedicated to the development of the smart cities concept as well as the best practices of digital transformation of metropolitan areas.

As new technologies spread globally and change the way we live, work and interact with each other, the pace of innovation varies from country to country. Over the past decade, Russia’s development in areas such as e-commerce, mobile telephony or FinTech has been at least on par with that of developed nations – if not faster. Can Russia surpass developed markets in technological innovation? What sectors are best positioned to lead progress? Can sanctions hold back – or, alternatively, boost – the pace of Russia’s ongoing technological development? These and other questions will be on the agenda of the ‘Russia’s Economy – a Step Forward’ discussion.

The role of seniors in many aspects of society’s life both in Russia and in other developed nations is increasingly having an impact on the economy. The infrastructure and social institutions are changing to accommodate seniors. What governments and businesses must do to transform their institutions in order to adapt strategies for senior customers will be the subject of the ‘The Silver Economy – Realizing Potential for Economic Growth’ session.

Discussions as part of the ‘Private Corporations vs Cybercrime: Collaboration as the Key to Success’ session will focus of the issues of cyber security and related matters of cross-border collaboration and the development of international cooperation in a joint fight against global cybercrime.

A closed meeting of the Russia Foreign Investment Advisory Council is also scheduled as part of the business programme.

Renowned businesspeople and international experts have been invited to take part in the Davos Russia House business programme.

About the Russia House project in Davos

The project is a platform for promoting Russian initiatives among the representatives of international business and official circles meeting in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (21–25 January 2019). The result of many years of cooperation between the Roscongress Foundation and the World Economic Forum International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2017. The Russia House received the status of an official Russian residence in the same year.

www.houserussia.com

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org