China's largest Consumer Goods Fair will take place in April 2019 in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handcrafts, Watches & Housewares Fair (Gifts & Home China/the fair), hosted by Reed Huabo Exhibitions and established in 1993, is China's pioneer and most established consumer goods trade show. It's a 4-day professional trade show with multiple industry seminars and gathering activities. The upcoming edition will be held from April 25-28, 2019 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. Exhibiting at this fair is an effective option for foreign companies to meet the ideal business partners and buyers in China, and a cost-effective way to start and expand a business in China.

China is known as a major supplier of all kinds of products; however, with its rapid economic growth, China is shifting to a major consumer market of the world's products. With the second largest aggregate economy and a substantial growth in income, people in China spend much more money than ever before. Overseas products with good designs and quality are especially in demand, meaning now is the best time for overseas companies to tap into the great emerging opportunities in China.

General Fair Information:

Statistics:

Show space: 110,000 sqm

No of Booths: 5,200

No of Exhibitors: 2,500

No of visits: 150,000 (90% are domestic Chinese buyers)

Exhibits:

Gifts & Premiums, Houseware, Electronics & Electrical Appliances, Promotional Items, Arts & Crafts, Home Decorations, Ceramics, Home Textiles, Crystal & Glassware, Paper & Packaging Products, Cases, Bags & Leather Products, Beauty & Health Products, Stationery, Sports & Leisure Products, Food Items

Buyers Profile:

Gift Company, Agents & Distributors, Manufacturer, Wholesaler, Importers, Hotels & Real Estate, Financial Companies (Banks, Insurances & Securities company), Telecommunication Companies, Automobiles & Airlines Companies, Clothing Companies, Shops Owners & Retailers, Department Stores & Chain Stores, Buying Offices, E-commerce Merchants, Leisure/Amusement and AD agent, etc.

So far, exhibitors from Iran, Thailand, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Holland, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Hong Kong and Taiwan have exhibited at the fair. Group pavilions organized by Gyeonggi-do Small and Medium Business Support Center (GSBC), Kotra, KOHAND of Korea and DITP from Thailand were well-received at the fair.

For more information, please visit www.chinagiftsfair.com