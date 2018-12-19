Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Virtuozzo Appoints Alex Fine as Company's Chief Executive Officer

December 19, 17:00 UTC+3

Experienced Global IT Industry Leader Joins Virtuozzo to Help Drive Growth in New Markets

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuozzo, a leading provider of virtualization software for the past 18 years, has announced the appointment of Alex Fine as its chief executive officer. Mr. Fine brings a track record of leading revenue growth for global high-tech organizations including CloudBlue, Ingram Micro, Odin and Parallels. He joins Virtuozzo at a critical time as the company enters the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) marketplace with its highly-anticipated Virtuozzo Infrastructure Platform.

"Virtuozzo has been extremely successful providing virtualization and software-defined storage solutions to service providers around the world for quite a few years, and we remain committed to serving this segment with more innovation," says Mr. Fine. "We also see ongoing change in the kind of IT infrastructure that many organizations are choosing for running key business applications, so we are evolving our roadmap with increased focus that meets new customer expectations."

MarketsandMarkets™ estimates that the hyperconverged infrastructure market will grow by 43.6% annually between now and 2022 to reach USD $12.6 billion. "Our Virtuozzo Infrastructure Platform will deliver hyperconvergence of compute, storage and virtual networking in a single stack with unified management and multi-tenancy support so that IT organizations can build scalable, high-performance cloud or virtual datacenter infrastructure on commodity hardware to reduce costs and enable business growth," Mr. Fine adds.

A long-time veteran of the Parallels family of businesses, Mr. Fine was initially responsible in 2006 for managing the emerging Parallels Desktop division in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. He later expanded Parallels' business presence in Africa, where he drove notable revenue growth as the company evolved into the Odin brand. After Ingram Micro's acquisition of Odin, Alex stayed with the Odin team to lead sales in EMEA until joining Virtuozzo.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo provides integrated virtualization and software-defined storage technology that leads to better performance and cost efficiency in data centers around the world. It was the first company to monetize container workloads almost 20 years ago and has over five million containers in production today. It has also been a thought leader and contributor to many influential open source projects, including OpenVZ, KVM, OpenStack, CNCF and OCI. To learn more, visit www.virtuozzo.com.

Contact: tom.baumgartner@virtuozzo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/481237/Virtuozzo_Logo.jpg

