Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chery wins award for best overseas image for the third time

Press Releases
December 19, 11:29 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China's automaker Chery won the best overseas image award in 2018 for the third time, with it ranking fifth in the list of the top 20 Chinese enterprises with the best overseas image.

Chery accepted the award at a summit on the overseas image of the Chinese enterprises on December 12 in Beijing.

Chery attributed its winning the award to its outstanding reputation developed through unremitting overseas operations.

In 2018, Chery greatly enhanced its brand image and influence through a series of marketing campaigns and the launch of new products.

For example, in June, Chery invited fans from all over the world to embark on a "journey to FIFA World Cup Russia" to experience the charm of the event.

In October, Chery hosted the first gala for the global fans to appreciate the Chinese culture and Chery's culture.

In December, Chery-sponsored Club Deportivo Universidad Católica claimed the Prime Division title through intense competition.

This year, Chery's new 2.0 products debuted globally, with Chery Tiggo 4 launched in Chile, Peru, Egypt, Brazil and other overseas markets starting from April.

The series of marketing campaigns launched by Chery this year have greatly enhanced the global consumers' recognition of the Chinese automobile brand, shoring up its exports.

In November this year, Chery exported more than 10,000 vehicles, up 20.9 percent month on month. It exported nearly 120,000 vehicles in the first 11 months of the year, up 18.7 percent year on year, exceeding its total exports in 2017.

With its business presence in more than 80 countries and regions, Chery said it will continuously strengthen innovation to enhance its competitiveness worldwide.

The summit was hosted by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and organized by China Report Office. A survey report on the overseas image of the Chinese enterprises and the list of the top 20 Chinese enterprises with the best overseas image were unveiled at the summit. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria
2
US introduces sanctions against 18 Russians, four Russian information resources
3
US starts pulling forces out of Syria
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October - US Treasury
6
Russia to deem next passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait ‘a provocation’
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT