SPIEF as the Line of Trust between Moscow and Doha

The meeting between Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation, Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, was held in Moscow.

The meeting occurred ahead of Qatar National Day. Anton Kobyakov congratulated Mr. Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah on the national holiday and expressed hope for further mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, investment, energy, agriculture, as well as in cultural and humanitarian areas. “This year, Russia and Qatar celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. I am confident that the Russian-Qatari relations will continue to develop steadily in all areas, while the traditionally established strong ties are maintained and strengthened. We would be delighted if the Roscongress Foundation events, particularly the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (St. Petersburg, 6–8 June) (6+), should contribute to further enhancement of bilateral cooperation and multi-format partnership between our countries,” Anton Kobyakov said.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to Qatar’s participation in SPIEF 2020 in the status of a guest country. “The period of preparation of the country in the status of an honorary guest for this respectable international event, which is always held at the highest level, would allow Qatari companies and investors to bring specific proposals for international business and, above all, for Russia, to this Forum,” Mr. Al-Attiyah said.

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar in the Russian Federation, Mr. Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, emphasized that the Qatar delegation is interested in actively integrating into the business agenda of the upcoming Forum and is ready to consider various interaction formats, not only at SPIEF, but at other key events of the Roscongress Foundation (Eastern Economic Forum (6+), Russian Energy Week (6+), Russian Investment Forum (6+)) as well. “The favourable relations that have been established between our two countries will contribute to the expansion of effective cooperation in trade, economy and investment, as well as strengthening partnerships with Qatar’s key business associations,” Mr. Al-Attiyah added.

The parties discussed the possibility of holding a series of guest business events of SPIEF in Qatar in 2019, in cooperation with the Roscongress Foundation.