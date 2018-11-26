All Things New Come Through CIFF Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 43rd edition of CIFF (China International Furniture Fair) will take place in Guangzhou over two phases, divided according to product sector: the first, from 18 to 21 March 2019, is dedicated to home furnishings, outdoor and leisure furniture, home decor and home textiles; the second, from 28 to 31 March, will be for office furniture, hotel furnishings, accessories, metal furniture, and furnishings for public spaces and reception areas, as well as materials and machinery for the furniture industry.

Without a doubt, excitement and innovation are the key words of the next edition of CIFF Guangzhou which, completely reinvented, will host over 4,100 exhibitors gathered in an exhibition space extending over 760,000 square metres.

" Platform of f irst choice for launch of new products and trade"; this is indeed the theme of the 43rd edition, a theme emphasising CIFF's constant commitment to offering a global platform that best launches exhibitors' innovations, taking great care to welcome sector professionals, including the growing number of foreigners among them. In fact, over the years, CIFF has consistently come in first place with the highest number of overseas buyers compared to all other Chinese trade fairs, recording 30,000 foreign operators amid its total 200,000 visitors, testifying to CIFF's worldwide value and interest.

CIFF is thus proving to be the proud leader and reflection of a rapidly growing China, not only from an economic point of view but also, and above all, from the standpoint of a culture of good living. It follows that all the latest Chinese trends and proposed products, increasingly sought-after in terms of design and quality, will be represented here.

A Fair Reinvented

CIFF is a fair capable of continually reinventing itself, responding to the needs of exhibitors and visitors, providing the best organisational solutions, hosting the most important brands, and offering a complete exhibition experience thanks to the organisation of numerous events and seminars, as well as the creation of a commercial atmosphere and comfortable environment, furnished with functional and refurbished reception and meeting areas and VIP lounges.

The fair has also reinvented its image. In fact, this year CIFF will be promoted with a single image that integrates the content of the entire furniture industry supply chain represented at CIFF, portraying all five of the main categories with corresponding main colours and iconic furniture pieces.

The New Layout

One of the aspects that makes CIFF unique is undoubtedly its representation of the entire supply chain of the furniture industry: from home furnishings, home decor and home textiles to outdoor and office furniture, to CIFM/interzum guangzhou, a fair dedicated to components and machinery.

The exhibition layout has been further optimised; the first phase was upgraded across the five main categories and the seven areas dedicated to individual trends: the high-end import space, design fashion space, whole house custom space, soft decoration living space, leisure living space, efficient office space, and smart home space.

Reinforcing the cosmopolitan spirit, as many as three halls, for a total area of 90,000 sqm, will be fully devoted tohigh-end import furnishings, fine furniture perfectly suited to the needs of the Chinese market, always in search of a better quality of life.

Hall 1.1 will be designated the Design & Exclusive Custom Furniture, featuring designer, high-end, modular, and customisable furniture.

Pavilion 2.1 will be the Design Hall, showcasing large, high-level companies with captivating designs full of personality.

Companies offering custom furniture and smart home solutions will be spread out over Hall 6.1, 7.1, and 8.1.

In the sphere of furnishing accessories and textiles, Pavilion 15.2 will be dedicated to an international audience, while lighting brands are featured in Pavilion 16.2.

The outdoor and leisure furniture sector will be presented through a variety of events and activities such as balcony design contest, garden show, in Area D of the fair complex.

The exhibition layout for the second phase, devoted to the Office Show, will be further expanded and optimised. The Nanfung International Convention & Exhibition Centre, located near the Canton Fair Complex, will be used as Area E of CIFF dedicated to smart offices and support products suitable for providing intelligent solutions.

CIFM/interzum guangzhou will host activities to provide a professional platform of the highest level for materials and technologies used in furniture production.

Upgraded Events

To offer a preview of the trends in the furniture world, during its next edition, CIFF will devote a large space to a rich programme of design activities and exhibitions, including the Home Furnishing Design Show, China Interiors & Decorations Conference, Global Garden Lifestyles Festival, and Office Life Theme Pavilion. Not to forget this year's latest innovation: the Global New HomeProducts Theme Show, a thematic exhibition created in collaboration with Sina.com to select innovations in the following areas: personalisation, living room, dining room, bedroom, and outdoor furniture.

The Ten Degree Parallel Space Exhibition brings together CIFF, home.163.com, ten important designers, and ten well-known home furnishing companies to represent various interactions within design. Visitors can follow the exhibition on a map highlighting its ten most exciting moments in order to better understand all the varieties of lifestyle.

The Design Dream Show will present traditional brands in an innovative way, featuring both designer brands and emerging Internet brands and focusing on public welfare, green design, and green marketing, using technology to create domestic spaces with holographic projections.

Smart Home of Young People, realised in collaboration with Liang Jinghua, internationally renowned designer and honorary consultant of the Hong Kong Indoor Designer Association and Tubatu, the largest web decoration platform in China, provides the most innovative design solutions for the homes of enterprising young people.

See you at CI FF Guangzhou, 18-21 March and 28-31 March 2019!

For further information on CIFF: www.ciff.furniture

