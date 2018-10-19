Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Huobi Wallet now supports TUSD, DAI, PAX, EURS, GUSD, and USDC

October 19, 9:40 UTC+3
SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of recent customer demands, Huobi has upgraded Huobi Wallet, its professional multi-chain light wallet, to support six additional stablecoins.

In addition to Tether (USDT), Huobi Wallet now supports True USD (TUSD), Dai (DAI), Paxos Standard Token (PAX), STASIS EURS (EURS), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), and USD//Coin (USDC), making it the first wallet to support all seven coins.

"Huobi believes in giving users maximum flexibility and choice when it comes to handling their digital assets so this upgrade was a natural move for us," said Huobi Vice President Livio Weng.

More information about Huobi Wallet can be found here:
https://www.huobiwallet.com/en/

Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain company. Establishment in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

