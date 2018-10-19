The Business Programme of the Russia-Latin America Business Forum has been Published

The Second Russia-Latin America Business Forum will take place on 29 October 2018 in Havana, Cuba. The event will be held during the 16th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian—Cuban Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov and Minister of Economy and Planning of the Republic of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Bering-Bellingshausen Institute for the Americas (IBBA) with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of the Republic of Cuba. TECHZVETMET LLC is a General Partner of the forum. The forum will take place at the 36th Havana International Fair FIHAV-2018.

Russian and Latin American officials and business representatives are invited to attend the Forum. The list of speakers for the forum’s business programme includes the heads of Russia and Latin America’s leading enterprises, export-oriented companies, representatives of federal executive bodies, as well as officials from Latin America and the Caribbean. The invited speakers include Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov, Minister of Economy and Planning of the Republic of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz, Minister of Finance and Public Credit of the Republic of Nicaragua Iván Acosta, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba Orlando Hernández Guillén, Vice President of the Republic of Guatemala Jafeth Cabrera, and Vice President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba and. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Georgy Kalamanov will also take part in the events of the Forum.

“The Second Russia-Latin America Business Forum programme and participant roster is evidence of the mutual interest that Russian and Latin American officials and business representatives have in cooperating and implementing joint long-term initiatives. The developing trade relations between Russia and Latin American countries is also confirmed by statistics – in the last few years, the trade turnover has been steadily growing, so has the share of Russian companies in the region, and new projects are being started. The event in Havana will allow us to direct our attention to key areas of cooperation and note new areas of growth, discuss the prospects for investment cooperation between Russia and the countries of the region, as well as issues of state support for Russian and Latin American business, the development of integration processes taking place in the Eurasian area, in Latin America and the Caribbean. I am confident that the business forum will strengthen the dialogue between Russia and Latin America and will continue the work started at the largest international economic platform, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum”, said Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov.

The central event of the business programme will be the plenary session on joint projects between Russia and Latin American countries in the energy, manufacturing, transport infrastructure, and agriculture sectors, as well as the development of Russian-Latin American relations. The session will be moderated by Russia TV Channel Anchor and Deputy Director and President of the Bering Bellingshausen Institute for the Americas Sergey Brilev.

The Forum’s discussion programme will continue with a Russia-Cuba roundtable on new cooperation possibilities between the two countries, which will feature the President of BioCubaFarma Eduardo Martínez Díaz, Vice President for Government and Shareholders Relations of AVTOVAZ and Chair of the Russia-Cuba Business Council Eduard Vaino, CEO of EXIAR Nikita Gusakov, Deputy CEO for Sales and Operating Authorities Sinara-Transport Machines Anton Zubikhin, Deputy Director of the Dmitry Rogachev National Research Center of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology Alexander Karachunsky, President of Banco Internacional de Comercio S.A. (BICSA) José Lázaro Alari Martinez, Director of Energoimport and Chair of the Cuba-Russia Business Council Rafael Lage Pérez, and General Director of TECHZVETMET Sergey Steshenko.

The Business Programme of the Forum is available on the official website of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

