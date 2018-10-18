Committed to Support China's Belt, XCMG Wins Big in International Market

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, China's leading construction machinery manufacturer, is marking the fifth anniversary of China's "Belt and Road" Initiative (BRI) with significant success in the global market, especially in the markets of the initiative's participating countries. In recent weeks, XCMG has won about USD 13 million of orders in South American, ASEAN, and African markets, including:

An order of 70 XE 150BR excavators to Brazil, marking a new record for single export orders to the country. The equipment, jointly developed with XCMG's factory in Brazil, will be used in local projects such as road maintenance and bridge construction.

Hundreds of excavators and dumpers deployed to Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a landmark BRI project, which is 150 kilometers long and represents an investment of US$5.135 billion.

Export of a XGT8075-40 crane, the company's largest-tonnage flat-top tower crane, to Bolivia in South America, which will assist in the construction of a hydropower station. The new XGT8075-40 distinguishes itself with several original designs including the AMCS intelligent managing system.

"I'm honored and glad that XCMG can provide world-class products and technical support to the countries participating in the 'Belt and Road' Initiative, but we still have a long way to go to reach the 'Everest' of the construction machinery industry, so we must make ideas happen and do better," remarked Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

In August, six of XCMG's three-arm drill jumbos and one concrete sprayer were transported to a construction site in India to assist local infrastructure construction. In the past two years, XCMG has been committed to developing tunneling products that can overcome complex geological environments.

And last month, a delegation led by Minister of Public Administration & Management and Law & Order, Hon. R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, visited XCMG's headquarters and spoke highly of the company's development into a top-six construction machinery manufacturer, as well as for its reliable and innovative products.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.