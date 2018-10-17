Russia House in Davos increases number of meeting venues

The Russia House, Russia’s official residence in Davos, Switzerland, will open its doors on 21–25 January 2019. This Roscongress Foundation project has become an annual international platform for meetings and dialogue between partners on key issues of economic, cultural, scientific, and technical cooperation.

“In January of this year, the organizers of the Russia House in Davos had an important task: to draw attention to our country. For the first time the Russia House functioned as an official Russian residence and welcomed over 1000 guests from 60 different countries, as well as more than 120 media representatives. The Russia House hosted over 50 business events and panel sessions. We urgently need to unite the international community which is ready for cooperation in accordance with the long-term and fundamental interests of modern civilization. The results of the work of the Russia House have shown it to be effective and relevant to Russian and international business. The work of the official Russian residence is a continuation of the collaboration begun at two global events: the World Economic Forum and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum,” said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation.

All the right conditions for a comfortable stay have been created for guests of the Russia House: two conference rooms for business programme participants, several rooms for meetings with business partners, an art space, and a lounge area for relaxation.

“In 2018, the Russia House received over 1,000 guests, and hosted more than 50 business events, round tables, and panel sessions. This year our task is not only to preserve, but also to increase the dynamics of partner interaction. The venue has therefore been set up to provide the right conditions for these events. A decision was taken to increase the space for business negotiations and meetings, because the project is of great interest both to representatives of the Russian side and to international delegations,” said Alexander Stuglev, Chairman and CEO of the Roscongress Foundation.

According to Alexander Stuglev, in 2019, as is the tradition, interesting and educational events will be held as part of the project in order to give guests of the Russia House a taste of the rich traditions of Russian culture. The business programme will focus on development trends in the modern economy, the digitalization of space, issues of Russia's competitiveness, and much more.

Photos are available via the link: http://photo.roscongress.org/en/44/albums.