OneOme and St. Catherine Specialty Hospital to Increase Access to Pharmacogenetic Testing

MINNEAPOLIS and ZAGREB, Croatia, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOme, co-founded with Mayo Clinic, announced today that they are partnering with St. Catherine Specialty Hospital, a European Center of Excellence, to bring innovative, actionable pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing to patients.

St. Catherine Specialty Hospital will offer its patients the OneOme RightMed® comprehensive test, a PGx test that uses a person's DNA to predict their response to hundreds of medications. Using the RightMed test results and OneOme's supporting technology, physicians at St. Catherine may prescribe more effective medications with fewer side effects.

"St. Catherine is well regarded across the globe for its high quality of care and for its innovative diagnostic and personalized treatment strategies," said Paul Owen, CEO of OneOme. "We look forward to further enhancing St. Catherine's level of care with the RightMed solution by helping its physicians optimize treatment strategies."

The RightMed test covers 27 genes and hundreds of medications used to treat 30 medical conditions, including cancer, pain, psychiatric disorders, and cardiovascular disease. The comprehensive coverage of the RightMed test provides PGx results that can be used for years to come when treating these medical conditions.

"We selected the RightMed test because of its scientific rigor and because it covers more genes and medications than any other product we identified," said Dr. Dragan Primorac, president of the Board of Trustees at St. Catherine Specialty Hospital. "We are particularly excited to provide clinical insights to guide the enhancement of OneOme's solution and for the potential the test holds in optimizing pain management."

St. Catherine and OneOme are also collaborating on a research study to evaluate pain management treatments for lower back pain.

About OneOme

OneOme was co-founded with Mayo Clinic to bringing pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing into routine clinical care. OneOme is a privately held company backed by early-stage venture firm Invenshure, LLC, and Mayo Clinic. To learn more about OneOme, visit oneome.com.

About St. Catherine Specialty Hospital

St. Catherine is a university teaching hospital and the official hospital of the Croatian Olympic Committee and of the Croatian Football Federation. The Hospital is the first European recipient of U.S. Global Healthcare Accreditation and known for introducing the integrative concept of personalized medicine in clinical practice. To learn more about St. Catherine, visit www.svkatarina.hr/en.