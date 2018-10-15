Central Park Tower, Tallest Residential Building In The World, Launches Sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally acclaimed real estate development firm Extell Development Companyannounced today the launch of sales for the tallest residential building in the world. A beacon of glass and steel rising 1,550 feet on famed Billionaire's Row in New York City, Central Park Tower will be one of the most prestigious addresses in the world. Offering endless views, exquisite architecture, gracious layouts and an unprecedented level of service, Central Park Tower will be the definitive New York skyscraper.

"Over a decade of planning and collaboration with the world's most talented architects, engineers and designers has resulted in Manhattan's newest iconic structure," said Gary Barnett, Founder and President of Extell Development Company. "Central Park Tower introduces a level of design, quality and service that hasn't been seen before. This building will stand out in New York City history as the singular residential offering that redefined luxury living."

The tower is located on West 57th Street, New York City's most prestigious corridor, with Central Park directly to the north and the dynamic hub of Columbus Circle to the west. Extell pioneered what is now known as Billionaire's Row with One57, the first supertall tower on 57th Street. Located above the Park Hyatt's five-star flagship hotel, the record-breaking glass tower overlooking Central Park is home to the most expensive residence ever sold in New York City at $100.5 million.

Central Park Tower was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), a firm dedicated to the design of high-performance, energy-efficient, striking architecture on an international scale. AS+GG has collaborated with clients across the globe to design nine of the world's tallest and highest-performing buildings. Currently, AS+GG is responsible for the design of the next world's tallest building, Jeddah Tower now under construction in Saudi Arabia, as well Wuhan Greenland Center and Greenland Tower Chengdu, both currently under construction in China.

With their breadth of experience, AS+GG is uniquely suited to deliver an iconic, landmark building like Central Park Tower. The building's façade distinguishes itself from its surroundings by combining elements of glass, satin-finished stainless steel, and light-catching vertical and horizontal details that accentuate the interplay of texture and light. At a height of 300 feet from the street, the tower cantilevers to the east, creating Central Park views for all north-facing residences.

The definitive aspects of living in Central Park Tower are the extraordinary views and floor plans. The grand living and entertaining spaces are strategically positioned in the corners of the residences to maximize multiple panoramas and citywide views. Structural elements are discreetly located between the residential units, resulting in floor-to-ceiling windows, unencumbered views and gracious layouts.

"One of the greatest responsibilities of architecture is to continue to elevate experiences yet create structures that are elegant and respectful," said Gordon Gill of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture. "Central Park Tower was designed to take advantage of the spirit of the great city of New York and create an address worthy of its location on Billionaires Row and Central Park."

The interiors of these grand residences are designed by Rottet Studio, whose credits include The Surrey Hotel in Manhattan, The St. Regis in Aspen, The Beverly Hills Hotel Presidential Bungalows and The River Oaks in Houston. Rottet's interiors are marked by a distinguished level of detail and incorporating unique and custom finishes to create an unparalleled interior environment. Starting on the 32nd floor, the 179 ultra-luxury two-to-eight-bedroom residences range in size from 1,435 square feet to over 17,500 square feet.

Located within the tallest residential tower ever built will be one of the world's most exclusive private clubs, Central Park Club. The Club will offer approximately 50,000 square feet of thoroughly curated luxury amenities spread across three floors, each location providing a unique experience complemented by five-star service.

The first club level, located on the 14th floor, will feature a residents' lounge with billiards, screening and function rooms. The centerpiece of this floor will be a 15,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with a spectacular 60-foot swimming pool, cabanas, bar, screening wall, food and beverage service, and an outdoor children's playground. The health and wellness center on the 16th floor will include a 63-foot indoor swimming pool, state-of-the art fitness center, basketball court, regulation squash court, sauna, steam and treatment rooms. The Club will culminate on the 100th floor at an elevation of over 1,000 feet. The plans for this remarkable space are yet to be revealed.

At the base of the building will be the new 320,000-square-foot, seven-story Nordstrom NYC Flagship store that represents the company's biggest and best statement of the brand. After a 30-year search for the optimum site, the Seattle-based fashion retailer selected Central Park Tower as the location for its largest single-project investment in its over 100-year history.

Extell is co-developing Central Park Tower with SMI USA (SMI), the US subsidiary of Shanghai Municipal Investment, a leading infrastructural investment company responsible for the esteemed Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world.

Extell Marketing Group will exclusively handle the sales and marketing for Central Park Tower, with first closings slated for late 2019. For more information or to schedule a private appointment at the sales gallery, please call 212-957-5557 or visit www.centralparktower.com.

About Extell

Extell Development Company is a nationally acclaimed real estate developer of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties, operating primarily in Manhattan and other premier cities across the nation. In collaboration with world-class architects and design professionals, Extell creates properties distinguished by sophisticated design, gracious floor plans and first-class amenities.

Current projects under development include the largest condominium in Lower Manhattan, One Manhattan Square, located on the edge of the New York Harbor, offering breathtaking water and city views and over 100,000 square feet of amenities; Brooklyn Point, which is slated to be the tallest building in Brooklyn once complete; The Kent at 200 East 95th Street, an Art Deco inspired building with interiors that echo the classic elegance of the Upper East Side; 1010 Park, a bespoke collection of 11 full floor and duplex luxury condominiums; and 70 Charlton, the first luxury residential development located in Hudson Square, an enclave within West SoHo. Extell has also restored and updated a number of classics in landmark neighborhoods, including the former Stanhope Hotel at 995 Fifth Avenue and The Belnord, a landmark building on the Upper West Side. For more information about Extell, please visit the company's website at www.extell.com

About Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG) is dedicated to the design of high-performance, energy-efficient, and sustainable architecture. AS+GG approaches each project with an understanding that architecture has the unique power to influence civic life. The firm strives to create designs that aid society, advance modern technology, sustain the environment, and inspire those around us to improve our world. In addition to several Cultural and Mixed-use projects in the United States, AS+GG is currently designing projects for Saudi Arabia, Dubai, China, India, and Canada. The firm was founded in 2006 by partners Adrian Smith, Gordon Gill, and Robert Forest. For more information, please visit smithgill.com.

About SMI

SMI USA, the US subsidiary of Shanghai Municipal Investment (also known as Shanghai Chengtou), is a real estate investment and management firm based in New York. SMI USA prides itself on integrity, professionalism and best-in-class assets. SMI seamlessly navigates projects from inception through disposition.

SMI USA is the US-based arm of the enormously influential parent who is the largest state-owned enterprise in Shanghai. SMI currently has two publicly listed subsidiaries as well as 11 private affiliates and subsidiaries. The Company thrives in tandem with Shanghai's infrastructural planning, investments, constructions and operational agendas.