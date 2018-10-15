"SND Cup" 5th "Creating Youth" China Youth Innovation Competition opened in Suzhou

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, the "SND Cup" 5th "Creating Youth" China Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, co-sponsored by the Central Committee of the Communist Young League, Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the State Council Poverty Alleviation Office, the National Association of Students, the People's Government of Jiangsu Province, and the People's Government of Jiangxi Province, opened in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. 310 outstanding entrepreneurial projects from all over the country competes in the following 4 days. He Junke, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League; Zhou Naixiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Suzhou Municipal Party Committee; Guo Wenqi, member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Organization Department; delegates of the organizers, and representatives of the Suzhou High-tech Zone co-opened the national competition.

The theme of the national competition is "The New Era of Youth and the New Achievement of Entrepreneurship". The 310 projects participating in the main event will be divided into commercial and industrial group, modern agriculture group, and rural e-commerce group. College students from all over the country, various types of start-ups and young entrepreneurs from home and abroad are the main participants of this competition.

During the competition, the organizers will also focus on solving the "pain points" in youth entrepreneurship, launching the China Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit Forum, Investment and Financing Through Train, Industry-Study-Research Cooperation Activities, Youth Innovation Training Camp, Sino-US Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum, and Chinese Youth Innovation Entrepreneurship Introduction Conference and the China Youth Entrepreneurship Alliance Exchange Forum, showcasing the positive image of Jiangsu innovation and entrepreneurship to young entrepreneurs across the country, attracting the national elites of innovation and entrepreneurship and outstanding entrepreneurial projects, creating a world-influenced innovation and entrepreneurship highland, and gathering innovation talents.

The "Creating Youth" China Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition is the largest and most innovative youth innovation and entrepreneurship event in China. It aims to build and support youths to have exchange on innovation and entrepreneurship, exchange of instructors, investment and financing docking, project incubation and other events. The platform promotes the construction of service alliances for entrepreneurial youth, entrepreneurial tutors, entrepreneurial parks, incubators, venture capital funds, etc., to push the entrepreneurial spirit, foster entrepreneurial awareness, enhance entrepreneurial ability, improve entrepreneurial success rate, and mobilize more youth to promote supply-side structural reform and high-quality economic development, and to have implementation of major strategies such as innovation-driven development strategies, rural revitalization strategies, and other major deployment contributions such as winning the fight against poverty. Up to now, the event has been successfully held in Tianjin, Shanghai, Xi'an and other places for four times, attracting more than 310,000 entrepreneurial teams and more than 1.5 million entrepreneurial youths. The accumulated financing amount is more than 2 billion yuan, and a large number of excellent projects have emerged.