Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hainan Airlines expands its fleet with Airbus A350

Press Releases
October 15, 11:26 UTC+3

The airline completes the maiden flight of the new aircraft

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines flight HU7607 took off from Beijing and landed at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 11:00 am on October 13 Beijing time, marking the successful completion of the maiden commercial voyage of the first Airbus A350 aircraft owned by Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines"). The carrier is opening a new era of services operated by the A350, witnessed by over 300 passengers.

The A350-900 provides passengers with a new standard of travel experience with its leading modern cabins. The business class comes equipped with the Staggered seat layout for enhancing passenger privacy and the classic Straight-Line design. In addition, the front section of economy class is equipped with 18" wide seats that deliver up to 34-35" in legroom, providing economy class passengers with priority seat selection of extra legroom. Every seat of the aircraft comes with the seat-back entertainment system. Passengers on selected aircraft are also served cappuccino or espresso brewed by a high-end fully-automatic Nespresso capsule coffee machine.

Hainan Airlines' young luxury fleet now counts over 400 aircraft, mainly consisting of Boeing 737s, 787s and Airbus 330s. In 2018, the airline added four new A350-900 aircraft, which will serve Hainan Airlines' international and domestic routes with the aim of providing passengers with a more convenient and comfortable travel experience.   

About Hainan Airlines

As one of the SKYTRAX five-star airlines, Hainan Airlines has a fleet of over 400 aircraft, which operate on 1,700 routes connecting passengers to nearly 220 cities around the world. The airline also has one of the world's best safety records in that it has not had a major accident in its 25 years of operation with over 6.6 million hours of safe flights.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NASA astronaut flies to US after Soyuz-FG failure
2
Russian diplomat: those accusing Russia of cyberattack will soon apologize for provocation
3
Russian strategic bombers deliver air strikes in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills
4
Iskra design bureau now drafting rescue system for Russia’s future manned spacecraft
5
No probe was conducted into Salisbury incident by Bellingcat, says Russian diplomat
6
Malaysian minister rejects claims of Russia’s influence over MH17 issue
7
EU foreign ministers back sanctions for chemical weapons use
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT