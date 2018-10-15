Promethean Partners With Chess Grandmaster to Launch School Chess Competition

MOSCOW, October 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Global education technology provider, Promethean[®], has partnered with Sergey Karjakin, the world's youngest chess grandmaster, to launch the 'Promethean Grandmaster Challenge', a competition to find teachers who are innovative and creative in their ways of teaching chess. The competition opens on 15th October 2018 and closes at midnight on 10th December 2018.

Now that chess has become a core part of the curriculum, it is more important now more than ever for teachers to be able to engage pupils in chess lessons to develop their skills. Launched in collaboration with Sergey Karjakin, the competition is looking for teachers who combine Promethean technology with creative teaching methods to deliver inspiring chess lessons.

Having learned to play chess from the age of five, Sergey Karjakin holds the record for the world's youngest ever chess grandmaster, having qualified for the title at the age of 12.

"Learning to play chess at such a young age was a blessing for me and something I am fortunate enough to have been able to build a career out of. I think it's fantastic that chess has now become part of the curriculum, so every child gets to learn the game. This challenge aims to excite teachers about the creative ways chess can be taught in classroom environments. We can't wait to see what teachers come up with," said Sergey Karjakin, Chess Grandmaster.

Teachers are invited to submit short videos demonstrating their creative methods of teaching chess using Promethean technology. Entries will be assessed by a panel of judges including Sergey Karjakin, based on creativity, the use of technology, and student feedback.

The winning teacher will be awarded a trip to one of the world's biggest education technology shows in London, Bett 2019. Alongside Sergey Karjakin, the winner will showcase their chess lesson on Promethean's stand to visitors from around the world. Sergey Karjakin will also visit the teacher and students at the winning school to share expert chess advice.

Ian Curtis, Promethean Head of Europe, Africa & APAC, said: "We are thrilled to have launched the Promethean Grandmaster Challenge with Sergey Karjakin in Russia to bring to light some of the fantastic ways teachers are using Promethean technology to support the delivery of chess lessons across the country. Chess is often seen as an isolated game with two players, but group collaboration and the exchange of ideas is a crucial part of the learning process. This is a great opportunity for schools to get creative and win a fantastic prize. Could the next chess grandmaster be in your classroom?"

To help teachers get started, Promethean created a series of lesson ideas covering the fundamentals and basics of teaching chess. The lessons have been created using Promethean's award-winning interactive software, ActivInspire[®].

To find out more information about the 'Promethean Grandmaster Challenge' and download the series of example lessons, visit http://www.PrometheanWorld.com/ru/chess.

About Promethean

Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments that help make everyone more engaged, empowered, and successful. Promethean's global headquarters is located in Seattle, USA, with offices in Blackburn U.K. and Atlanta, USA. Promethean is a member of the Net Dragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.

©Promethean 2018. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, and ActivInspire are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world.