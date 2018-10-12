Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ESMO 2018 Congress: Breast Cancer Patients Use Twitter as a Non-Medical Forum

Press Releases
October 12, 10:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MUNICH and LUGANO, Switzerland, October 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter is a place where many cancer patients share and discuss their experiences, a study at the ESMO 2018 Congress reveals, based on analysis of the contents of over 6,000 tweets and retweets about breast cancer.

The study was part of a larger, multidisciplinary project to observe the presence of different diseases on social media. The data collected included 3,703 original tweets and 2,638 retweets.

When examining the original tweets, it was found that only one in three had medical content. However, 90% of this medical information was appropriate, likely owed to the fact that 40% of tweets came from institutions and public accounts. The categorisation of tweets by aim showed that the most frequent motive was patients sharing their experiences, followed closely by patient advocacy. The most common subtheme by far was prevention (44.5% of tweets).

Out of the 2,559 non-medical tweets analysed, less than 15% contained stigmatising statements about the disease.

"These initial findings may prove useful," said Rodrigo Sánchez-Bayona, Clinica Universidad de Navarra, Pamplona, Spain. "Social media can be used as a new way of providing information on cancer prevention and health education - not just to patients, but to a much broader audience."

Marina Garassino, Istituto Nazionale Tumori, Milan, Italy, for ESMO: "This analysis illustrates the presence of patients in large numbers on Twitter. We should take that as corroboration of a new reality: patients use the web to find information, and social media must be an integral part of our communication with them. Academic institutions and key opinion leaders need to be even more active in spreading their findings through these channels to counteract the many 'fake news' circulating online."

ESMO is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. With 18,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 150 countries worldwide, ESMO is the society of reference for oncology education and information.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
2
Press review: Soyuz launch aborted and Constantinople crosses Orthodox world’s red line
3
Putin orders Cabinet to consider extra capitalization of Far East Development Fund
4
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
5
Strategic nuclear forces’ drills held in Russia
6
Russia, Uzbekistan agree on mutual use of airspace by military aircraft
7
Russian rail operator asks China to boost Moscow-Kazan fast-speed rail project financing
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT