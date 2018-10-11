Supermicro Designs New Open Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Platform Optimized for 5G

SAN JOSE, California, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise and edge computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, earlier this week announced that it is developing a new modularized 36-port networking platform optimized for a wide range of 5G software-defined networking (SDN) applications at the SDN & NFV World Congress. The company also launched the new SuperServer 5019D-FN8TP, a verified Intel® Select Solution for uCPE designed to accelerate infrastructure deployment for a more efficient and future-ready network.

As internet technologies continue to advance and new data-intensive applications are developed, the amount of data generated and sent across today's networks is escalating exponentially. With so much data going across the network, it is vital that modern data centers have cutting-edge networking infrastructure to support the speeds and reliability needed for these new technologies.

To address this need, Supermicro's new 5G network edge server design combines best-in-class compute, memory, storage and modular networking interface into a compact, short-depth 1U system with redundant power. This flexible new server supports the latest Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Xeon D processor to deliver more compute performance compared to previous generations and also supports integrated Intel® QuickAssist Technology (Intel® QAT), providing cryptography engines for faster (up to 100Gbps) encryption and decryption of information for authorized and intended use.

"As the market moves to 5G, Supermicro is addressing the demand for more intelligent network edge solutions by offering a comprehensive selection of compact server solutions to service a wide range of vertical markets including networking, communications, security, and industrial automation," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Our flexible and powerful new 1U modularized network edge platform supports up to 36 network ports and is built for network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) to provide the agility and performance for software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), universal customer premises equipment (uCPE), 5G cloud and centralized RAN applications."

Supermicro's new networking edge platform not only delivers balanced compute, storage and networking for the intelligent edge, but also long life availability. With up to 512GB DDR4 four-channel memory operating at 2400MHz, WAN and LAN communication support, redundant power and operation at 0 to 45 degrees C ambient temperature range, this new design is a game changer for SDN and telco companies.

Introducing Supermicro's Intel® Select Solution for uCPE

In addition, as the market adoption of universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) continues to grow, Supermicro's verified Intel® Select Solution for uCPE enables service providers to quickly and efficiently deploy various network function virtualization (NFV) applications securely and easily. With the SuperServer 5019D-FN8TP verified as an Intel® Select Solution for uCPE, customers looking to easily adopt SD-WAN can have confidence that this system solution offers not just easy deployment but also verified, workload-optimized performance.

For more details, visit https://www.supermicro.com/products/embedded/embedded_ISS.cfm.

