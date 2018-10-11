Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Singers Raise their Voices for Criminal Justice Reform at 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Press Releases
October 11, 9:00 UTC+3

Benefit Concert will take place at Barclays Center on October 23, 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music and entertainment streaming platform TIDAL announced the lineup for the 4th Annual "TIDAL X: Brooklyn" philanthropic concert will include performances from Lil Wayne, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Meek Mill, Anderson .Paak, Kaskade, Normani, Kodak Black, Teyana Taylor, Bazzi, Lil Skies, Mozart La Para, Black Thought, Queen Naija, The Lox, Vic Mensa, BlocBoy JB, DaniLeigh, Danielle Bradbery, Jay Critch, Snoh Aalegra, SiR, Westside Gunn, Conway, Arin Ray, Jacob Banks, Cautious Clay and Patrick Droney.

This year's performers are coming together to support criminal justice reform across the country. Thanks to this year's sponsors including Puma, D'USSE, American Family Insurance, Stoli Crushed, Sprint and Barclays Center, one hundred percent of net ticket proceeds and donations will support criminal justice reform non-profit organizations such as #Cut50 Equal Justice Initiative and Innocence Project and REFORM.

Fans worldwide can learn more, purchase tickets, make donations and tune-in to the show's livestream on October 23rd here: TIDAL.com/BROOKLYN.

Over the past three years, the TIDAL X benefit concerts have raised more than $10 million for social justice, disaster relief & recovery, and education causes. Each year, iconic superstars and emerging artists support those in need around the world and past performers have included Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Usher, Common and many more.

TIDAL X: BROOKLYN furthers TIDAL's commitment to supporting philanthropic endeavors and key social issues that the music community is passionate about, including Lil Wayne's Social Wave For Change, T.I.'s TIDAL X: Money Talk Education Challenge as well as social justice initiatives from A$AP Ferg, The LOX, Damian Marley, Dec. 99th and more.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.

Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 58 million songs and 240,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

