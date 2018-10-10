Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Unicorn Company Revolut to Participate in FINOPOLIS 2018

Press Releases
October 10, 14:52 UTC+3
The last day of FINOPOLIS 2018 on 19 October will include the third plenary discussion titled ‘FinTech as a Platform: From Pilot Versions to Real Solutions’. Participants will discuss how the financial industry is changing as technology develops, creating new formats for interactions between suppliers and consumers of financial services.

One of the speakers in the discussion will be Nikolay Storonsky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the fintech startup Revolut.

Revolut – is a digital bank allowing users to instantly convert their currency at the interbank exchange rate. Users can store their money in 24 currencies and are able to withdraw money in the local currency when travelling and transfer money abroad without an additional fee.

The company was founded in 2015 and is considered the fastest growing European startup in the fintech market. Its userbase has almost reached 3 million people, with 7–8 thousand new accounts being made every day. 60 thousand of the service’s accounts belong to organizations. According to the company, Revolut has processed over 195 million transactions worth a total of $27 billion.

In April 2018, during a successive round of investment, the service attracted more than $250 million in funding, giving the company a $1.7 billion valuation and making it a unicorn (a fast-growing company whose valuation topped $1 billion in less than three years from launch).

In 2019, the company will expand globally and plans to enter the Russian market, as well as markets in Asia, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org

ADVERTISEMENT