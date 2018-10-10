Huawei Releases Next-Generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Before the upcoming HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei today announced its next-generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution. This latest campus network offering introduces innovations that include the cutting-edge SmartRadio WLAN performance optimization technology, AI-powered intelligent O&M engine CampusInsight, and AI-powered proactive security protection of campus networks. With these merits, this solution helps build a digital campus network that delivers ultimate experience for each user, in each application, and at each moment.

"We believe that future campus networks will quickly have three distinct characteristics: ubiquitous wireless, intelligent operation and management, and cloud-based management," said Zhao Zhipeng, General Manager of Huawei's Campus Network Domain. "To support digital applications, future campus networks will become more intelligent than ever. To bring the future to today, Huawei's latest Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution uses big data, AI, and SmartRadio WLAN performance optimization technologies to help enterprise users build high-quality networks featuring always-on business, assured user experience, and simplified O&M."

Huawei's next-generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution addresses three key challenges affecting enterprise campus networks. First, due to the ever-growing use of mobile office and audio/video applications, user complaints about Wi-Fi instability and low quality are becoming more frequent. Second, network administrators are unable to backtrace and demarcate user- and application-related faults. Third, encrypted traffic such as HTTPS has increased dramatically, and attackers can exploit this traffic to evade traditional detection methods that use signature-based defense. As a result, core enterprise assets are exposed to high-risk environments.

Huawei's next-generation Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution addresses these challenges with three major innovations:

Huawei's latest WLAN APs (802.11ac Wave 2 and 802.11ax) will support SmartRadio technology. This technology provides an easy way to meet the challenge of providing high-quality WLANs for the ever-growing audio and video streaming applications in enterprise offices. Traditional WLAN deployment requires professional network planning and highly skilled O&M engineers. Huawei's WLAN APs with SmartRadio technology offer a much simpler approach that includes intelligent Dynamic Frequency Assignment (DFA), intelligent roaming and load balancing, intelligent Enhanced Distributed Channel Access (EDCA), and other algorithms for optimization. With these capabilities, the WLAN network can automatically adjust and optimize. This optimization typically improves the capacity of the entire network by more than 30 percent and greatly enhances the audio and video experience of each user.

AI-powered intelligent O&M engine CampusInsight. This upgraded CampusInsight embeds AI technology into campus network O&M, and achieves root-cause analysis of wired and wireless network faults. CampusInsight also uses SmartPersona technology to proactively predict the root cause of poor-quality users and proactively implement optimizations, accelerating network fault remediation from hours to minutes.

Encrypted Communication Analytics (ECA) for AI-powered unknown threat and encrypted traffic detection and defense. This system uses the security probes of switches to capture the features of encrypted traffic. By using cloud-based AI models trained on massive amounts of malicious encrypted traffic, Huawei's CIS identifies malicious encrypted traffic with a detection rate of more than 99 percent and a false reporting rate of less than 0.01 percent. The threat disposal time is shortened from days to minutes.

Huawei will also release a series of new IDN-ready campus switches that can significantly increase terminal access capacity and support the advanced features of Intent-Driven CloudCampus through software upgrades.

"In the future, each enterprise's digitalization process will see dramatic changes to the network access layer. Over the past few years, we have been attaching great importance to investments in intelligent, wireless, and cloud-based campus network innovations," commented Zhong Kaisheng, President of Huawei's Switch & Enterprise Gateway Product Line. "Huawei's Intent-Driven CloudCampus Solution supports these changes by building a 'fertile environment' and platform for digital services of enterprises."