Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Huobi Attending San Francisco Blockchain Week

Press Releases
October 09, 14:19 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group, the world's leading blockchain company, will be sending a high-level delegation to San Francisco Blockchain Week between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11. This will mark the first time that Huobi Group has held events in North America as a group.

San Francisco's Blockchain Week is focused on innovation, cutting-edge applications of blockchain technology, and the latest development trends.

Huobi Group will send representatives of its investment arms (Huobi Capital and Huobi Fund), its blockchain services and partnership branch (Huobi Cloud), and at least one of its exchanges (Huobi NEXT) to the event. Alongside HBUS, Huobi's US-based strategic partner, company officials will host three different events exploring the latest development trends and investment opportunities in North America, where Huobi is on the lookout for possible opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.

The event details are as follows:

  • On Oct. 9, Huobi Group will hold a Blockchain Cocktail Night together with JLab and Token Foundry. David Chaum will deliver a keynote speech. Experts, including senior executives of Huobi Group, will be on hand to discuss the latest development trends and and insights in the crypto-space.
  • On Oct. 10, Huobi Capital will host a project pitch session. Huobi Capital's Managing Director Li Huo, Draper University's VP Asra Nadeem, TechCrunch's founder Michael Arrington, DDC Capital's founder Adam B. Struck, Danhua Capital's Managing Director Kevin Ding, and Head of Investment of FBG Nathan Li will provide live comments on the projects to be presented.
  • On Oct. 11, Huobi Group will host a Huobi Silicon Valley Meet Up together with Danhua Capital. Professor Zhang Shoucheng will deliver a keynote speech. Huobi Capital Managing Director Li Huo; Huobi Eco Fund Head of Investment in North America Will Wang; Managing Director of Danhua Capital Kevin Ding; founder of Dragonfly Capital Alexander Pack; and Edith Yeung, partner with 500 Startups, will take part in a panel discussion hosted by CoinDesk journalist Leigh Cuen on value-based investment in a bear market.

The three events are intended to spark discussions on blockchain technology, applications, and innovation and to connect Huobi Capital and Huobi Fund to quality North American projects, thereby creating new value in this industry through investment.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
2
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
3
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
4
Engineer with Russian-Indian joint venture arrested on espionage charges
5
Russia sees attempts to re-deploy terrorists from Syria’s Idlib to Iraq, warns diplomat
6
Gas supplies via Turkish stream might start from 2020
7
Russia, Japan navy commanders discuss security in Asia Pacific
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT