Huobi Attending San Francisco Blockchain Week

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group, the world's leading blockchain company, will be sending a high-level delegation to San Francisco Blockchain Week between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11. This will mark the first time that Huobi Group has held events in North America as a group.

San Francisco's Blockchain Week is focused on innovation, cutting-edge applications of blockchain technology, and the latest development trends.

Huobi Group will send representatives of its investment arms (Huobi Capital and Huobi Fund), its blockchain services and partnership branch (Huobi Cloud), and at least one of its exchanges (Huobi NEXT) to the event. Alongside HBUS, Huobi's US-based strategic partner, company officials will host three different events exploring the latest development trends and investment opportunities in North America, where Huobi is on the lookout for possible opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.

The event details are as follows:

On Oct. 9, Huobi Group will hold a Blockchain Cocktail Night together with JLab and Token Foundry. David Chaum will deliver a keynote speech. Experts, including senior executives of Huobi Group, will be on hand to discuss the latest development trends and and insights in the crypto-space.

On Oct. 10, Huobi Capital will host a project pitch session. Huobi Capital's Managing Director Li Huo, Draper University's VP Asra Nadeem, TechCrunch's founder Michael Arrington, DDC Capital's founder Adam B. Struck, Danhua Capital's Managing Director Kevin Ding, and Head of Investment of FBG Nathan Li will provide live comments on the projects to be presented.

On Oct. 11, Huobi Group will host a Huobi Silicon Valley Meet Up together with Danhua Capital. Professor Zhang Shoucheng will deliver a keynote speech. Huobi Capital Managing Director Li Huo; Huobi Eco Fund Head of Investment in North America Will Wang; Managing Director of Danhua Capital Kevin Ding; founder of Dragonfly Capital Alexander Pack; and Edith Yeung, partner with 500 Startups, will take part in a panel discussion hosted by CoinDesk journalist Leigh Cuen on value-based investment in a bear market.

The three events are intended to spark discussions on blockchain technology, applications, and innovation and to connect Huobi Capital and Huobi Fund to quality North American projects, thereby creating new value in this industry through investment.