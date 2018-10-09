Huobi Attending San Francisco Blockchain Week

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group, the world's leading blockchain company, will be sending a high-level delegation to San Francisco Blockchain Week between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11. This will mark the first time that Huobi Group has held events in North America as a group.
San Francisco's Blockchain Week is focused on innovation, cutting-edge applications of blockchain technology, and the latest development trends.
Huobi Group will send representatives of its investment arms (Huobi Capital and Huobi Fund), its blockchain services and partnership branch (Huobi Cloud), and at least one of its exchanges (Huobi NEXT) to the event. Alongside HBUS, Huobi's US-based strategic partner, company officials will host three different events exploring the latest development trends and investment opportunities in North America, where Huobi is on the lookout for possible opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.
The event details are as follows:
The three events are intended to spark discussions on blockchain technology, applications, and innovation and to connect Huobi Capital and Huobi Fund to quality North American projects, thereby creating new value in this industry through investment.