AlfaStrakhovanie to run workshop on using neural networks in insurance at FINOPOLIS 2018

The Youth Day programme at the FINOPOLIS financial forum will include a workshop run by Denis Tsybin, Chief Specialist for Insurance Systems Management and Development at AlfaStrakhovanie, which will focus on the use of neural networks in insurance.

The speaker will provide a detailed overview of machine learning, including its main functions and application in building solutions for insurance companies. He will also dissect the classification of neural networks, which differ in how neurons are connected in terms of the organization or topology by which they interact.

“Neural networks enable us to analyse a large amount of indirect or noisy data. When used correctly, they can improve the quality of solutions employed in an underwriter’s day-to-day business processes. They can also increase the speed at which analytics are collected to take management decisions, and at which various financial issues are settled,” said Vladimir Muravyev, Chief Information Officer at AlfaStrakhovanie.

“Those attending the workshop will have the opportunity to participate in building a neural network based on a special data set, and experts will be on hand to provide feedback on each case study,” said Maxim Solovyev, representative of the Business Process Quality Department at AlfaStrakhovanie.

For more information, please contact:

Yury Nehaychuk, AlfaStrakhovanie

Tel.: +7 (495) 788 0999, ext. 5858

Mob.: +7 (965) 327 5990

Email: nehaychukum@alfastrah.ru

Yulia Plehova, DNA Communications

Tel.: +7 (499) 288 1814

Mob.: +7 (905) 729 9315

Email: plehova@dnapr.ru

AlfaStrakhovanie Group:

AlfaStrakhovanie Group encompasses AlfaStrakhovanie, AlfaStrakhovanie-Life, AlfaStrakhovanie-OMS, and Medicine AlfaStrakhovanie. With a capital of RUB 14.3 billion, AlfaStrakhovanie Group is part of the Alfa-Group financial and industrial consortium, which includes Alfa-Bank, Alfa-Capital, A1, Rosvodokanal, and X5 Retail Group N.V.). AlfaStrakhovanie offers more than 100 insurance services under its licence, including accident and life insurance, and has a network of over 270 regional offices across Russia specializing in insurance. More than 24.8 million customers in the country have taken advantage of the group’s services. AlfaStrakhovanie Group has an international credit rating of BB from Fitch, and a reliability rating of ruAA+ from Expert RA – the highest possible level.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org