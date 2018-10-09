Huawei Releases the Industry's Highest-Density 100GE

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Before the upcoming HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei released the CE9860X 128-port 100GE fixed data center switch with the industry's highest density of 100GE ports. With capabilities including high-performance forwarding, flexible cards, and smooth evolution to 400GE ports in the future, the CE9860X will redefine the construction model of small and medium-sized data center networks.

With the continuous development of virtualization and cloudification technologies, cloud data centers are no longer proprietary to super-large Internet companies. More than 75% of small and medium-sized enterprises are considering deploying their services in cloud data centers that can work with public cloud platforms. These enterprises need a highly integrated, high-performance, and flexible cloud data center network that supports continuous service evolution.

Huawei's newly released CE9860X fixed switch provides 128 x 100GE ports and supports the maximum switching and forwarding capability of 25.6 Tbit/s. Two CE9860X switches and some 25GE/10GE CE6800 series switches can build a spine-leaf network, meeting the networking requirements of small and medium-sized data centers with fewer than 3000 servers. The CE9860X is flexible and cost-effective. The switch is only 4U high and provides four slots for flexible cards. It saves considerable equipment room space and can be expanded on demand. The CE9860X also supports smooth evolution to 400GE ports in the future, reinforcing continuous development of enterprise services.

Leon Wang, General Manager of Huawei Data Center Network Domain, said "The CE9860X is a new flagship member in the Huawei CloudEngine series data center switch family. CloudEngine series switches have been released for nearly six years and have become one of the products of choice for global enterprises to build cloud data center networks. We believe that the CE9860X will bring belief to many small and medium-sized enterprises and become the best model for them to build cloud data center networks."

CloudEngine series switches are one of the core components of Huawei CloudFabric Cloud Data Center Network Solution. As a leading solution for cloud data center network construction, Huawei CloudFabric has been successfully put into commercial use in more than 6,400 enterprises worldwide. The solution helps customers in finance, Internet, and carrier industries to develop innovative services based on digital twin, enabling data centers to become business value creation centers.

