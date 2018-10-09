Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Drive Datacenter Performance with Infortrend GSa 5000 All-Flash Array

Press Releases
October 09, 10:00 UTC+3
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announced today that EonStor GSa 5000 series, the ultra high performance all-flash unified storage array is exclusively designed for Data Centers, is loaded with Intel's Xeon E5 8-core processor and could reach 700K block-level IOPs and 300K OLTP IOPS while maintained all response time under 0.5 milliseconds.

Designed to satisfy the rigorous Data Center requirements, GSa 5000 offers top-notch performance in all aspect. With support of 4 independent expansion slots connecting to maximum 1500 drives via external enclosures, 16 expansion host boards for maximum connectivity of 64 x 16Gb/s Fibre channel, and up to 1TB of memory expansion, GSa 5000 delivers exceptional IOPs, connectivity, and expansion. Furthermore, advanced protocol support (8/16 Gb/s FC, 1/10/40 GbE and 56 Gb/s InfiniBand, etc.) and unified storage architecture (NAS/SAN/Cloud) allow enterprise users to retain the flexibility of targeted deployment.

EonStor GSa 5000 comes with simple and powerful EonOne management tool, allowing IT to monitor and manage multiple systems from one central interface and stay on top of storage conditions anytime, anywhere with complete event notifications. Its firmware embedded with the Intelligent Drive Recovery (IDR) technology as well as SSD lifespan monitoring feature to ensure data availability. Integrated Cloud Storage Gateway feature can easily integrate with major cloud services such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, and Alibaba Cloud for capacity expansion, data backup, and cloud cache.

"EonStor GSa 5000 can effectively drive the performance and efficiency required by modern data centers, empowering Enterprise applications that require superior IOPs performance," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more details about the EonStor GS 5000 series products.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

